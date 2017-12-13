There's a saying that goes, "A good carpenter doesn't blame his tools", and that can be applied to a plethora of professions, but it seems like photography marries that statement quite nicely.
Professional photographers will tell you that you need top-of-the-line equipment, leenses, gear, editing software, etc., but in reality, having a good eye, a reliable machine to shoot with (it doesn't need to cost you thousands and thousands of dollars), and a little bit of practice can yield some pretty unreal photographs.
Case in point, Toronto-based photographer Barb Simkova who captured a recent, stunning rustic wedding on October 7th, 2017 on just her iPhone 8 Plus.
I love that an iPhone allows you to capture something quickly, with little technical knowledge and set up. Portrait mode blows me away – some of the images that come out of the iPhone in portrait mode have such a beautiful depth to them that I find myself exclaiming, 'THAT was shot on an iPhone?' (Barb Simkova)
The portraits of Kristen with her flowers are my favourite. These images were lit from behind, which gives her the beautiful glow. Historically, backlight has been more challenging to capture on phone cameras, and the iPhone 8 Plus's ability to deal with that type of light – which we wedding photographers spend all day hunting for – is a game changer. (Barb Simkova)
I also find that the low-light capability of the iPhone 8 Plus is quite astounding. The quality of colour that the phone is able to pick up and the quality of the images that you can capture without motion blur or too much grain is really surprising. (Barb Simkova)
Do you prefer DSLR wedding bells or iWedding bells?
Are yous someone who thinks shooting a wedding with an iPhone is a super cool, incredibly innovative idea?
Or do you think it's better to play it safe and stick to a traditional DSLR (what's that saying again? If it ain't broke, don't fix it?)
Let us know what you think in the comments below — and let us know what you think of the wedding photos!
