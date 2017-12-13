There's a saying that goes, "A good carpenter doesn't blame his tools", and that can be applied to a plethora of professions, but it seems like photography marries that statement quite nicely.

Professional photographers will tell you that you need top-of-the-line equipment, leenses, gear, editing software, etc., but in reality, having a good eye, a reliable machine to shoot with (it doesn't need to cost you thousands and thousands of dollars), and a little bit of practice can yield some pretty unreal photographs.

Case in point, Toronto-based photographer Barb Simkova who captured a recent, stunning rustic wedding on October 7th, 2017 on just her iPhone 8 Plus.