VECTOR is a project I've been working on for a long, long time. I'll provide more information on it soon — there are a few more pieces that need to get ramped up first! — but the podcast portion has just launched and I just couldn't wait to share it with you.

The blog series has been available for a while now right here on iMore — specifically at imore.com/vector — and the podcast both reflects and expands it.

The show is daily — yes, daily! — with regular episodes, typically from Monday to Friday. Most will consist of audio versions of my iMore column, question and answer sessions, short reviews, and explainers. All 15 min to 30 min in length.

Once a week there will also be a special or feature episode, with longer reviews, interviews, or roundtables in the style of Debug and Iterate. (There may also be weekend bonus episodes, which Reviews Cast fans might really like. More on that later!)

The Vector Podcast builds on everything you've been reading here on iMore and is part of our ongoing effort to grow and evolve and bring you the absolute best Apple analysis and tech insight not just on the web but wherever and however you prefer following it.

It's a tremendous amount of work — we published 10 episodes at launch so you could get a better sense of the show — but I couldn't be happier and prouder of how it's going so far.

If you have any comments, critiques, or suggestions, I'd love to hear them. And I'd love for you to join me on this next great adventure. Subscribe now: