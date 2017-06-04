Apple is hosting its annual developer conference starting June 5 and iMore will be on the ground and in the mix. Here's everything you need to know to join us from the comfort of your living room.

Starting at 10:00 am PT on June 5, Apple's top brass will take the stage at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote to talk about all things software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. We're almost definitely getting a sneak peak at the next big update for iOS and macOS (and probably watchOS and tvOS, too), but there is also a chance Apple will share some news about a solid update to the MacBook lineup and maybe even spill the beans about a Siri home speaker.

WWDC lasts five days, and iMore will be on the ground finding out everything you need to know about official launches and possibly getting some top secret information that no one is supposed to know (we promise to share any news that we get).

You can watch the WWDC keynote, as well as some developer sessions, from the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You can also watch the live stream on you Mac. Maybe you'll get a glimpse of Rene chatting with Craig Federighi (hey, it could happen).

So what's in store for WWDC 2017? Well ... we don't know, but we can guess. One of the things that keeps us in diamonds and furs is how much we love to talk about rumors we heard around the water cooler.

Read our iOS 11 rumor roundup

Read our macOS 10.13 rumor roundup

Read our watchOS 4 rumor roundup

Read our tvOS 11 rumor roundup

Read our MacBook and MacBook Pro rumor roundup

Read our Apple Home Hub rumor roundup

Read our Apple TV 4K rumor roundup

Read our iPad Pro 2 rumor roundup

Be sure to bookmark our WWDC 2017 coverage so you can follow along with us during the keynote on June 5 at 10:00 am PT. You should also check the iMore home page on a regular basis to get all the information you'll need to get ready for the next version of software (and hopefully new hardware) coming in 2017.