Starting at 10:00 am PT on June 4, Apple's top brass will take the stage at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote to talk about all things software for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. We're almost definitely getting a sneak peek at the next big update for iOS and macOS (and probably watchOS and tvOS, too), but there is also a chance Apple will share some news about a new iPad Pro, as well as the rumored second-generation iPhone SE.

WWDC lasts five days, and iMore will be on the ground finding out everything you need to know about official launches and possibly getting some top secret information that no one is supposed to know (we promise to share any news that we get).

You can watch the WWDC keynote, as well as some developer sessions, from the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You can also watch the live stream on your Mac. Maybe you'll get a glimpse of Rene chatting with Craig Federighi (hey, it could happen).

So what's in store for WWDC 2018? Well ... we don't know, but we can guess. One of the things that keeps us in diamonds and furs is how much we love to talk about rumors we've heard around the water cooler.

Be sure to bookmark our WWDC 2018 coverage so you can follow along with us during the keynote on June 4 at 10:00 am PT.