Western Digital today announced a pair of new portable SSD options, both of which offer read speeds as high as 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Pricing starts at $119.99 for the 500GB version and you can pre-order now. Some retailers will apparently have them available on virtual shelves today, too.

Out the gate, Western Digital is offering the new My Passport SSD in 500GB and 1TB options while more will be available later this year. The same goes for colors, too, with four different options available at launch.

The new drives are designed with creators in mind, especially those who spend time on the move but still need access to fast, reliable data transfers.

Now more than ever, consumers are looking to empower their productivity by keeping their files and increasingly large content libraries with them. Creators can move and edit high-quality content nearly twice as fast with the new My Passport SSD compared to the previous version of the drive, saving time to do more. Whether on a laptop or desktop while at home, in the office or on the go, professionals can reliably store their data on this drive.

The super-fast speeds are made possible by USB 3.2 Gen-2 technology via USB-C. There's also a USB-A adapter in the box for those who are using legacy connections. You'll get password-enabled 256-bit encryption for those who need an extra layer of data protection as well.