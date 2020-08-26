If you're anything like me, you probably have thousands (or tens of thousands) of family photos spanning many years at this point. Since the cameras in our pockets got good enough to take high-resolution photos and videos, we've all begun capturing many more precious memories, though with better image quality comes the need for more storage space! WD® is a name you're likely familiar with. It makes a ton of storage products, many of which can help you store, backup, transport, and safeguard your photo library. If your main computer stays in the same place most of the time — say, a desktop PC or a laptop that gets used primarily at a desk — you could benefit from a high-capacity desktop drive like the WD's My Book™ desktop storage line. These drives need their own power supply, rather than being powered by your computer's USB port, so they aren't as portable but they do give you a lot of storage space for your money.

The 10TB* My Book desktop hard drive from WD, for example, is available for $219.99. Having a larger desktop hard drive makes it really easy to store all of your photos in one location and keep them all organized. Another option worth considering for at-home storage is WD's My Cloud™ Home personal cloud storage line. These are available from 2TB to as much as 8TB* in capacity and allow you to access your photos from all of your devices. The My Cloud Home from WD does exactly what it says — acts like your own personal cloud. It's sort of like network-attached storage but not as technical and easier to use. It's a central place to store all your data, and it's so easy to set up so you can do it from your phone. You can access it on the go with a mobile app, your desktop, or the My Cloud website. It also has automatic backup for your photos and videos and a USB port for quick data transfers.** If you want to be able to take your photo library on the go or and connect it to various computers as needed, a portable drive might suit your needs better. WD's My Passport drive offers capacities as large as 5TB*, and with prices starting at $59.99 MSRP (1TB model), it's easy to see why. These provide an easy experience while using, and are available in a variety of colors.

