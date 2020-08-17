It's time to save more with the WD My Passport 5TB portable hard drive. Right now this external hard drive is on sale for just $99.99 on Amazon. The My Passport lineup was updated late last year with the previous version long having been considered one of the best values in portable drives, and this new version has lived up to the reputation. However, since releasing last October there have not been a lot of sales at this level. The drive dropped to today's price a couple of times last year and did go a tad lower very briefly for Black Friday. It retails for $150 and averages around $115 so you're getting a good deal no matter how you look at it. You can also get this deal at Best Buy.

The WD My Passport hard drive is a super portable and very convenient drive to keep around. It has a ton of space with that 5TB drive so you can keep all your favorite downloads. Whether that means software, music, movies, or whatever else, you can keep it close by at all times. Just shove the drive in your backpack and access it all anywhere you go. That's especially great if you're working from a laptop with low storage and need a second option.

The drive can also serve as a good backup and a way to keep special files secure. The WD Discovery Software helps you set all that up super easily, too. You can password protect the drive with a 256-bit AES hardware encryption. You can also turn it into a backup drive and make it automatically backup files when you need it to.

The drive has a Superspeed USB 3.0 port that is backwards compatible with USB 2.0. It's compatible with Windows 8.1 or Windows 10. You can use it on a Mac but you'll need to reformat it first and won't be able to switch between them without more reformatting. The drive is backed by WD's 3-year warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars out of 5 based on over 6,000 reviews.