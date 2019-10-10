Out of the gate, there are no other ways to describe Apple Arcade other than a huge success. It launched with a compelling list of unique titles spanning nearly every genre, supports the entire Apple ecosystem as soon as you buy in, and is available at a reasonable price. As Freshman efforts go, this is a fantastic service with a lot of room to grow. But it does need to grow, both in the total number of titles available and the features currently offered through the platform. To get a better idea of where Apple Arcade is headed, it's probably best to look at the biggest game subscription platform available today - Xbox Game Pass. Here's where I think Apple Arcade can borrow from Microsoft to make this already great platform just a little better. Better gifting options

You've been able to give someone an iTunes gift card for almost as long as the service has existed, to use as a purchasing gateway for everything on the site. And it's true that if you want to sign up for Apple Arcade you can pay for it with your iTunes balance, making it possible to just add a gift card every once in a while and keep the service going without involving your bank account directly. The standard iTunes system works, but being able to specifically gift someone Apple Arcade has value. Xbox Game Pass allows you to redeem many kinds of Xbox-related codes and gift cards to apply to your Game Pass credit, effectively making it so you may never need to pay for the service if you've received gifts from friends long enough. Apple Arcade could really benefit from a more targeted system like this, especially with the sheer volume of unique games available on it. Even if it's a largely symbolic gesture, Apple treating Arcade almost like a standalone service has perception benefits that will help its adoption and retention. Benefits outside of Apple Arcade

The pricing for Apple Arcade is just right. $5/month for unlimited access to a huge game catalog across the entire Apple hardware ecosystem, and that access is shared with everyone in your family group. That's a lot, and when you consider how well used Apple's family system is because of how well it has been around that means it's adoption rate for Arcade is likely to be higher than most other places. As long as you or someone in your family enjoys one great game a month, this service is easily worth it. But where do you go from here with Apple Arcade? Looking at the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate model, you can get a feel for something a little more in-depth than just access to games. Through Ultimate, there are bonuses to other services. For example, six months of Spotify is included with Ultimate. Now, obviously, Apple isn't likely to offer free access to a competing service when Apple Music is sitting right there, but there are other options. Twitch Prime, for example, along with a simple way to stream the games you're playing in Arcade to Twitch for everyone to enjoy. Maybe even exclusive access to bonus content surrounding a game, like a soundtrack or developer diary. For multiplayer games, Apple could even arrange times to play with the developers and offer feedback. There are so many options available here without colliding with the ecosystem lock-in Apple has worked so hard to create, and each of them would add value for people enjoying the service. Show me why I want this game, don't keep it from me