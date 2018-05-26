Garmin vivosport

Garmin, maker of fine GPS products for the last 28 years, has an awesome line of fitness trackers, including the affordable ($150) vivosport, which is a great replacement for the Fitbit Alta HR. The vivosport features built-in GPS for monitoring your route, distance, speed, and more, and its built-in heart rate monitor is always keeping an eye on your ticker. The heart rate monitor helps to estimate your "VO2 max", which is a measurement of the rate at which you can bring oxygen into your body. It then uses that to estimate your "fitness age". Basically, it's a great way of keeping tabs on yourself and your overall fitness level. If you're a fully able 25-year-old dude and your fitness age is 50, you need to get your ass in gear.

The heart rate monitor also helps deliver metrics concerning your stress level; this aspect is meant to help your spot physical or emotional sources of stress in the moment to help your relieve it. I'm not sure how accurate it is, but it's a very cool implementation in the name of mental and physical health.

The vivosport kind of looks like the Fitbit Alta HR, with a bit more of a robust design, and it comes in black, black with red, or black with green for around $150.