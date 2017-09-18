Is my iPhone or iPad compatible with iOS 11? Here's the list!
As technology improves, older devices have a difficult time keeping up with major software changes. That's why Apple puts a limit on how old your device can be and still be compatible with new operating systems each year. Here's a list of every device that is compatible with Apple's latest iOS 11 update.
iPhone
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone 6
- iPhone 6 Plus
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 5s
Note: iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are not compatible with iOS 11.
iPad
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPad Air 2 iPad Air iPad: 5th generation iPad mini 4 iPad mini 3 iPad mini 2
Note: iPad 4th generation is not compatible with iOS 11.
iPod
- iPod touch 6th generation
