Is my iPhone or iPad compatible with iOS 11? Here's the list!

As technology improves, older devices have a difficult time keeping up with major software changes. That's why Apple puts a limit on how old your device can be and still be compatible with new operating systems each year. Here's a list of every device that is compatible with Apple's latest iOS 11 update.

iPhone

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPad Air 2 iPad Air iPad: 5th generation iPad mini 4 iPad mini 3 iPad mini 2

iPod