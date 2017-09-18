iOS 11 on iPad

Is my iPhone or iPad compatible with iOS 11? Here's the list!

As technology improves, older devices have a difficult time keeping up with major software changes. That's why Apple puts a limit on how old your device can be and still be compatible with new operating systems each year. Here's a list of every device that is compatible with Apple's latest iOS 11 update.

iPhone

  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6s
  • iPhone 6s Plus
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6 Plus
  • iPhone SE
  • iPhone 5s

Note: iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c are not compatible with iOS 11.

iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation 10.5-inch iPad Pro 9.7-inch iPad Pro iPad Air 2 iPad Air iPad: 5th generation iPad mini 4 iPad mini 3 iPad mini 2

Note: iPad 4th generation is not compatible with iOS 11.

iPod

  • iPod touch 6th generation

