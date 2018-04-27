I don't know how you did it, but you somehow hit the 10,000 screenshot cap on your Nintendo Switch. I don't blame you, though. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a gorgeous game, and the photos you took of every Korok location from every angle are a testament to your resilience. In all seriousness, screenshots are so easy to take on the Switch that a year into its existence, I'm not surprised people are beginning to hit the cap. But once you do, what then? You don't want to lose all your gorgeous photo edits of Mario and Cappy at the beach, so how can you keep taking them? Easily! Here's how. What are the limits on screenshots?

There are multiple limits placed on what you can do with screenshots on the Nintendo Switch. Sans microSD card, the system has a 1,000 limit on its own memory. Every individual microSD card has a 10,000 screenshot limit regardless of the space on the card. That's another animal altogether. Space on the system and microSD card can also limit your screenshot-taking, especially if you regularly download lots of games or take videos as well. However you reach the cap, the solution is the same. Some screenshots either have to leave the card, or you need a new one.

The obvious solution is simple to set your old microSD card aside and purchase a new one. Replace it in your Nintendo Switch, and start fresh. You'll need to be careful, as your old microSD card may also have games downloaded on it and you won't be able to play them without the right card inserted. If you want to shuffle images or downloads around, you'll need to putter around in the file structure using a computer, which I'll get to in a second. There are lots of great Nintendo Switch microSD cards out there, but I recommend picking one up with at least 128GB of space if you're not willing to dish out for the whopping 256GB.