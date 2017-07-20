Are you waiting anxiously for Splatoon 2? Keep your mind occupied with this sweet story of the Squid Sisters.

Splatoon 2 is just around the corner and we just can't wait to spend all of our days and nights splattering the city with bright neon paint. Waiting is the hardest part, isn't it? If you feel like your head might explode while waiting around for your copy of Splatoon 2 to arrive, you can distract yourself with the story of the Squid Sisters and what's going on in Inkopolis right now.

Read the Squid Sister Stories right now

Back in May, Nintendo launched the Squid Sister Stories to generate interest in Splatoon 2. It takes place shortly after Splatfest ended, where in real life, fans of Splatoon chose Marie over Callie as the best Squid Sister.

In this soap opera, Marie and Callie are going on about their lives, just as close as they ever were even though Marie had won the Splatfest competition. But maybe things aren't as rosy as they seem. Is Callie acting strange? Does Marie feel a little guilty?

Maybe the distance growing between them has nothing to do with Splatfest. Maybe there are larger, darker forces working behind the scenes, creating havoc in the already-chaotic town of Inkopolis.

There are currently seven chapters, and Splatoon 2 is just about to launch. My guess is that one more chapter will launch before Friday, July 21, which will lead us directly into the launch of the game, where all will be revealed.

If you've never played Splatoon, you can also get a crash course in what it is all about, including game modes available in Splatoon 2, characters, details about Splatfests, gear with which you can outfit your Inkling, and Amiibo that will be available in stores very soon.

In addition to Splatoon 2, which will be available digitally from the eShop, or as a game card, you'll want to download the Nintendo Switch Online app so you can register with SplatNet 2 and chat with other players on your team on Splatoon 2. The app will be available in the App Store on July 21.