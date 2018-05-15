It seems as if Nintendo is starting to do right by their classic titles. They have come to realize that people still want to play old school Nintendo games, and it behooves them to make those games available to consumers.

It has recently been announced that the Nintendo Switch Online service will come with a library of classic titles that will be free to access with a subscription. Not only that, but many of these titles will be imbued with multiplayer functionality which is a really awesome feature. We can assume that any games that were originally designed with two or more players in mind will have multiplayer. However, a really neat addition is what they are calling 'Pass the Controller'. Essentially, this means that a friend can watch you play Zelda online and you can virtually pass control to your friend whenever you like.

Nintendo has said that when the online service launches in September of this year, there will be twenty classic Nintendo Entertainment System titles that will be available to play. Thus far, they have only announced ten titles and they are as follows.