It seems as if Nintendo is starting to do right by their classic titles. They have come to realize that people still want to play old school Nintendo games, and it behooves them to make those games available to consumers.
It has recently been announced that the Nintendo Switch Online service will come with a library of classic titles that will be free to access with a subscription. Not only that, but many of these titles will be imbued with multiplayer functionality which is a really awesome feature. We can assume that any games that were originally designed with two or more players in mind will have multiplayer. However, a really neat addition is what they are calling 'Pass the Controller'. Essentially, this means that a friend can watch you play Zelda online and you can virtually pass control to your friend whenever you like.
Nintendo has said that when the online service launches in September of this year, there will be twenty classic Nintendo Entertainment System titles that will be available to play. Thus far, they have only announced ten titles and they are as follows.
- Soccer
- Tennis
- Donkey Kong
- Mario Bros.
- Super Mario Bros.
- Balloon Fight
- Ice Climber
- Dr. Mario
- The Legend of Zelda
- Super Mario Bros. 3
There are some seriously top-tier titles in that list. As they flush out the list we update ours to reflect that.
With a deep and amazing library like Nintendo's, it is a joy to find that they are no longer content to let great titles languish as they have for so many years. There are so many young people who have never gotten an opportunity to play some of the games that made Nintendo the behemoth that it is. Hopefully, we will see this library of awesome old games expand so rabid gamers will not have to turn to eBay or emulators in order to play the titles they want to revisit.