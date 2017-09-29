The iTunes wish list is no more in iOS 11. Long live the iTunes wish list.

Whether you used it to save apps and other content for later or you used it so you could share things that your friends might enjoy, the iTunes wish list was a thing of convenience in iOS.

Well, once you update to iOS 11, you'll have to put an iTune wish list on your wish list because it's gone.

Apple hasn't really said why it's gone or whether or not it plans on bringing it back, so here we are. It could be because it wasn't be used much, but who knows. If you were hoping for a notification system for price cuts in the App Store, you can probably rest assured that we'll never see that.

If you really miss the wish list and miss it enough to forgo all of the new iOS 11 features, then you can downgrade to iOS 10.3.3, but that's really your only other option, aside from setting reminders or making yourself notes on which apps you want to keep track of.

Did you use the iTunes wish list much on your iPhone or iPad? Sound off in the comments below.