How to pick the perfect iCloud storage plan for you!
Update June, 2017: Updated with new plan upgrade options.
iCloud provides a host of features, including mail, calendar, contacts, reminders, notes, sync, and much, much, more. A lot of it comes for free, but if you find yourself storing a lot of iCloud Drive documents, iCloud Photo Library content, or multiple device backups, you may need more than the 5 GB free plan provides. If you're close to the limits or have already run out, you have several other tiers to consider, from $1/m for 50GB to $10/m for 2TB. Here are your options!
iCloud storage plan options
iCloud currently offers four different subscription options. The storage that you get will be split between any and all devices you're using. This includes iPhones, iPads, Macs, and access on supported Windows computers. Your iCloud storage space will account for any files you store in any apps and your iCloud backups for all your devices.
- 5GB of storage - Free
- 50GB of storage - $0.99 per month
- 200GB of storage - $2.99 per month
- 2TB of storage - $9.99 per month
What to consider before picking an iCloud storage plan
Before making a decision, it's always important to consider a few things. These are the questions you should consider before deciding on an iCloud storage plan:
- Are backups already making you run out of iCloud storage space?
- Do you use iCloud Drive to store your documents or are they mainly in Dropbox, Google Drive, or somewhere else?
- Do you use iCloud Photo Library to store your pictures and videos or are they mainly in Dropbox, Google Photos, or somewhere else?
- Are you using iCloud Drive Desktop and Documents to sync multiple Macs in macOS Sierra?
If your answers indicate you're going to be using iCloud a lot, you'll likely need the storage space to match.
Who should stick with the free iCloud option?
If you own only one iPhone or iPad and don't store a ton of things on it, or if you're already heavily invested in Dropbox or Google or another storage provider, you can likely get away with the free iCloud tier, at least for a while.
Who should get the 50GB iCloud subscription?
If you want to make sure your iPhone and/or iPad is backed up without worries, if you use a reasonable amount of documents and take some photos an videos you want to sync and otherwise keep available, or if you use Dropbox or Google or another storage provider but also want the security of multiple backups with Apple, the 50 GB plan is a good place to start.
Who should get 200GB iCloud storage plans?
If you have multiple Apple devices and want to keep them all backed up, if you use iCloud Drive regularly or are building up a substantial iCloud Photo Library, or if you simply want to use iCloud as your starting point for storage, you'll likely need the 200 GB plan.
Who should get the 2TB iCloud storage plan?
Basically, this plan is designed for groups of people, like families, that have multiple iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices and use multiple services like iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Music Library, and iCloud Drive. The 2TB plan is big, but there are some of you out there that are already thinking that you wish you could get 3TB.
How to buy more iCloud storage
If you find that you need more iCloud storage, it's pretty easy to upgrade on your iPhone or iPad.
- Open Settingson your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on the Apple ID banner.
Tap iCloud.
Tap on the storage graph.
- Tap Change Storage Plan.
Tap on an available plan to upgrade your storage.
Tap Buy.
- Enter your iCloud account password
Tap OK.
How to downgrade your iCloud Storage
If you don't need as much storage as you thought, you can downgrade your iCloud storage in much the same way that you can upgrade.
- Open Settingson your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap on the Apple ID banner.
Tap iCloud.
Tap on the storage graph.
- Tap Change Storage Plan.
Tap Downgrade Options.
Choose which plan you want to downgrade to.
- Tap Done.
Tap Downgrade.
Which iCloud storage plan did you pick?
After you've made your decision, let me know in the comments what you picked and why! Are you abandoning any existing cloud storage subscriptions to make the switch? Be sure to let me know that too!
iCloud Photo Library: The Ultimate Guide
- Should you use it?
- iCloud Photo Library and Photo Stream: What's the difference?
- Which storage plan should you choose?
- How to use it on iPhone and iPad
- How to use it on your Mac or PC
- How to access it on the web
- How to view images while offline
- How to use Family Sharing with iCloud
- How to free up storage space on your iPhone
- How to transfer photos from your Mac or PC
- How to recover deleted images and video
- How to back up iCloud Photo Library
- Troubleshooting iCloud Photo Library
Reader comments
What iCloud storage plan should you get?
Is there a way to stop the constant alerts that I'm running out of iCloud storage? I'm using google drive and google photos, so I'm not worried, just annoyed. Or do I need to delete photos from my phone to stay under the limit to avoid the warnings?
This is what I ended up doing when I finally got tired of these constant alerts as there seems to be no way to get rid of them.
I'm on the $.99 50 GB plan, it provides me with more than enough room for my iPhone backups and my iCloud Photo Library. My brother has the same plan and we both heavily use iCloud Photo Library and the sharing component. We have a shared photo library that he posts pictures from Hawaii (lucky SOB).
get onedrive
I'm subscribed to 50GB plan iCloud mainly because of integration with iOS devices. Only one drawback - you can't open www.icloud.com on iPad/iPhone, it asks you setup iCloud on the device.
Sent from the iMore App
I really wish Apple would just offer AWS S3 style pay as you need model. Using 1TB price tier, that would mean $0.99 per 100GB per month.
Also, iCloud needs data deduplication across all Family Sharing accounts. Come to think of it, I don't think it applies full data deduplication even within a single account.
I have to 50gb. Shared between iPhone SE, iPad Air and Mac mini. No problem with that. I even symlink my Documents folder into iCloud and have a 7day backup script too.
I have been thinking about getting the 50GB plan strictly for photos. Being able to back up the photos I want to keep easily seems like a plus. I used to use Google Photos but you dont fully own those images and the free version compresses your images. I made the mistake of compressing ALL OF THEM. I do not know if there is a way to revert that.
none just go with windows everyone. 1TB 7$ a month and get office 365 on top. apple get your S^&* together