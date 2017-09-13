How water resistant are Apple's latest iPhone and Apple Watch, and what do those ratings really mean?
iPhone X and iPhone 8 and 8 Plus ship with official water resistance, thanks to a variety of gaskets, seals, and changes to the design intended to help it survive splashes and dunks. Apple Watch Series 2 and the newer Apple Watch Series 3 take that level of protection a step further, adding clever water expulsion, to allow it to survive regular submersion of swimmers. But what does all that mean?
Here's what Apple has to say about iPhone X and iPhone 8 water resistance on apple.com:
[iPhone X], iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are splash, water, and dust resistant and were tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Do not attempt to charge a wet iPhone; refer to the user guide for cleaning and drying instructions. Liquid damage not covered under warranty.
And about Apple Watch Series 3, also on Apple.com:
Apple Watch Series 3 has a water resistance rating of 50 meters under ISO standard 22810:2010. This means that it may be used for shallow-water activities like swimming in a pool or ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 2 should not be used for scuba diving, waterskiing, or other activities involving high-velocity water or submersion below shallow depth.
The first is better defined than the second, with an IP67 rating clearly listed. The original Apple Watch was also IP67, and the new could be the same, or could be IP68. The lack of clarity lies in the standard — it doesn't define the requirements but leaves it to the vendor.
Jerry Hildenbrand has a cheat-sheet up on Android Central:
Protected against immersion in water up to one meter at normal pressure for 30 minutes.
And also points out:
[Having] an IP rating doesn't mean you can do anything you like with your phone. Phones aren't tested individually and they are mass produced. Your phone might fail if you take it into the pool, even if rated for water resistance. Having the IP rating does mean that the people who made it should be willing to stand behind it for any warranty issues.
In other words, the new iPhone is like the old Apple Watch. It'll survive brief, accidental contact with water, but don't think you can take it into the hot tub with you, and certainly not regularly.
In fact, iMore Managing Editor Serenity Caldwell has a tragic story of accidentally drowning her fiancé's iPhone and having to replace it. The long and short of it: Even if your iPhone can withstand being run under a faucet or even used in the shower, it's not worth the risk to attempt a full submersion without a waterproof case or waterproof camera bag.
Updated September 2017: Updated to address Apple's latest iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.
What about washing the phone? I have a work environment where I need to wash the phone after work. Will I be able to put it under a faucet for a few seconds per day?
""Phones aren't tested individually and they are mass produced. Your phone might fail if you take it into the pool, even if rated for water resistance. Having the IP rating does mean that the people who made it should be willing to stand behind it for any warranty issues.""
One way to find out :) . Though I think you should be good as long as you don't directly put the ports/speaker/earpiece holes where the water is initially falling down. If you are working in a hazmat environment then get a waterproof case for the phone.
You probably want to look at a Lifeproof, Pelican, or Catalyst case as soon as they are available.
One question I have is: can you wear Apple Watch Series 2 in the shower? SOS sounds perfect for those living alone, especially for elderly relatives living alone, where they might slip in the shower or bathroom.
Yep, you could wear the first Apple Watch in the shower as well
If it's good enough for a pool, it surely must be good enough for a shower.
That was my thought, but there are different "chemicals" involved. I did find this Apple Support page (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT205000) that has the following key sentence:
"Showering with Apple Watch Series 2 is ok, but we recommend not exposing Apple Watch to soaps, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and perfumes as they can negatively affect water seals and acoustic membranes."
Well, that's not reassuring.
The original Apple Watch was proven to be more than capable of handling constant contact with water. Tim Cook even said he showers with it on. There are articles online of professional swimmers using it long term with others testing it under water for long periods of time. It can handle it. The biggest issue seems to be the fact that the screen doesn't respond well when wet. It's not exactly a good tool for swimmers trying to measure workouts.
One would think logically that the iPhone 7 would be a step below that with the exposed lightening port. Especially when it comes to salt water. But a logical assumption would be that as long as people use common sense, they should be fine. If your phone accidentally drops in the pool or a puddle, you pull it out and dry it off and you'll be fine. Now if you try pushing the limits and take underwater photos for a year straight? You will probably start seeing premature wear or other issues.
I don't think you're going to want to "wash" the phone every day. I think it's more for incidental contact. It's not water "proof", just resistant to water in the event of an unintended incident.
I have a friend that smokes in the shower. Doesn’t make cigarettes waterproof.
My watch had to be sent in three times in the first year for what appeared to be water related damages. First time it looked like liquid got through a seam, second and third time some sort of fog-like cloudiness manifested around the edges and at some point the display started to malfunction, eventually dying completely. Granted, the first time it came into contact with soap regularly, but not the second or third times—just cold or warm water during washing my hands.
Those might have been early production issues, or it might have been excessive hand washing, but now I'm certainly very caution of my watch since the warranty has expired (yes, Apple replaced it three times for free!). To be clear, the watch was fine for months each time before symptoms appeared. So just because Tim Cook is said to use his watch in the shower, that doesn't mean that he doesn't have a drawer full of backup Apple Watches. The better water protection is one of the main reasons I've preordered series 2 (the other main reason being the rose gold color option).
I'm just thinking about recreational swimming. Will it handle the occasional dive to the bottom of a pool, or swimming underwater a little?
I'm thinking yes, but do not know for certain.
unless the pool is deeper than 50 meters (about 165 feet or 15 stories) then you will be fine to swim and dive to the bottom of the pool.
IP68 is much better..
My work phone is a S7 edge and I'm able to wash it in the sink as often as needed. I've even taken it on vacation and used it to take SHALLOW snorkeling pictures. The Edge has a higher IP68 rating versus the iPhone 7.
galaxy s7...
What about it??
It has a headphone jack and yet is still water resistant or proof (can't remember the rating of it)
It's IP68 which is a notch above the iPhone 7 but its for protection against say getting caught in a rain storm or accidental immersion only. The difference between IP67 and IP68 is more about dust intrusion. Don't throw away those water proof cases yet.
http://www.trustedreviews.com/opinions/what-is-ip68-ip-ratings-explained
Well done, what a pointless argument for keeping the headphone jack. The digital Lightning port offers a variety of extra features that the audio-only headphone jack does not, it's not all just about water-resistance.
Brilliant! So now we can go swimming through the great lakes with these devices!
Hi there,
I would like to know if I can really use an iPhone 7 in the rain (aside of it being shown in the prom. video)?
In the rain will be fine :)