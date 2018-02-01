This might seem like an obvious suggestion so I am going to go ahead and get it out of the way first. If you haven't played the new Zelda, you really should. It's really just a phenomenal game with an impressive depth and breadth of content. If you're going to move away from one insanely popular Nintendo character it only makes sense that you go with another. See at Amazon Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Ok, I get it. You're not ready to leave Mario alone. Fortunately for you, there are a few options if you want to stick close to the mustachioed man. Mariokart is almost always a blast and the latest installment is no exception. There are a plethora of playable characters and tracks to choose from. Mariokart should be enough to keep you busy for a respectable amount of time. See at Amazon Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

More Mario? Ok, sure, no problem. Why not dive right into Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle? In this game from Ubisoft, everyone's favorite plumber teams up with a few classic support characters as well as some rabbids in disguise. Mario + Rabbids is a solid little turn-based RPG that is a great deal of fun while you're trying to recuperate from having beaten Super Mario Odyssey. See at Amazon Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.

Ok, this is the last Mario title I am going to give you, and then you are on your own. If you want to revisit the early years of Mario then maybe you should consider this classic title on your Switch. Back in the mid 80's Nintendo released something called the Vs System. I could go way into this but that's not important. They were essentially arcade cabinets which often housed versions of the games you knew and loved from your home NES system but they were a little different. It's an interesting little bit of history to be released on the Switch and a good way to help come down from your Mario high. See at Nintendo Splatoon 2