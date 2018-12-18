The sports giant that is ESPN continues its push into the 20th Century with ESPN+, which already has amassed more than a million subscribers. (And at $4.99 a month or $49 a year, that's definitely starting to pay off for its owner, Disney.)

The question, then, is this: What the heck can you watch on ESPN+, and when can you watch it?

The answer is a whole lot of stuff. There's original programming. There's live sports. There's news. There's opinion. There's new stuff all the time.

A cool thing about ESPN+ (and streaming services in general, actually) is that you get a free seven-day trial. So if you're not 100 percent sure you're going to want to stick with things, you can give it a whirl and then get out. Or just sign on for a month and take it from there. Your call.

Either way, you're about to get a whole bunch more sports — available pretty much anywhere, on your phone or tablet or TV — for the cost of a cup of coffee. Not a bad deal at all.

Hop on down and take a look at what's on this week.

Tuesday, December 18

More Than an Athlete Episode 5 Premiere (Planned)

2 Carabao Cup Matches: Leicester City v Manchester City and Middlesbrough v Burton Albion

College Basketball: South Dakota @ Kansas and Benedictine @ Loyola

Italian Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan

New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket

NHL: Red Wings @ Flyers

Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact

Wednesday, December 19

2 Carabao Cup Matches: Chelsea v Bournemouth and Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

College Basketball: Western Kentucky @ Belmont, North Carolina Central @ St Louis, and Grand Canyon @ Northern Iowa

Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, I'll Take That Bet, In the Crease, and Always Late with Katie Nolan

Thursday, December 20

NHL: Predators @ Flyers and Blues @ Canucks

Women's College Basketball: Louisville @ Central Michigan

Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, I'll Take That Bet, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and In the Crease

Friday, December 21

Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning (Planned)

NHL: Blackhawks @ Avalanche

Women's College Basketball: Iowa @ Drake and Stanford @ Buffalo

2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches

Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and I'll Take That Bet

Saturday, December 22

Top Rank Boxing: Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton (Main Event)

College Basketball including Central Pennsylvania @ Davidson, Iona @ Yale, and George Washington @ Harvard

9 Italian Serie A Matches including Napoli v SPAL

2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches

NHL: Blue Jackets @ Flyers and Lightning @ Oilers

2 English Football League Matches + Dutch Eredivisie: PSV v AZ Alkamaar

Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease

Sunday, December 23

NHL: Panthers @ Blackhawks

English Football League: Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End + Dutch Eredivisie: FC Utrecht v Ajax

Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show

Monday, December 24

More Than an Athlete Episode 6 Premiere (Planned)

Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, and In the Crease

Tuesday, December 25

New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka

Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact

Wednesday, December 26

9 Italian Serie A Matches including Atalanta v Juventus, Frosinone v AC Milan, and AS Roma v Sassuolo

New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka

2 English Football League Matches

Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, and In the Crease

Thursday, December 27

New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket

NHL: Red Wings @ Penguins and Wild @ Blackhawks

Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and ALeague Weekly Highlight Show

Friday, December 28

New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket

NHL: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets

Guinness PRO14 Rugby

Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Ariel & and the Bad Guy

Saturday, December 29

College Basketball: Eastern Michigan @ Kansas and Buffalo @ Canisius

9 Italian Serie A Matches including AC Milan v SPAL and Parma v AS Roma

NHL: Islanders @ Maple Leafs and Rangers @ Predators

New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket

Guinness PRO14 Rugby

Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease, Ariel & the Bad Guy Live: UFC 232 Post Show

Sunday, December 30

Top Rank Boxing: Masayuki Ito v Evgeny Chuprakov

College Basketball: Appalachian State @ Saint Louis, Rider @ VCU, and UIC @ Northern Kentucky

NHL: Golden Knights @ Coyotes

Guinness PRO14 Rugby

Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show

Monday, December 31