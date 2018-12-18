ESPN+The sports giant that is ESPN continues its push into the 20th Century with ESPN+, which already has amassed more than a million subscribers. (And at $4.99 a month or $49 a year, that's definitely starting to pay off for its owner, Disney.)

The question, then, is this: What the heck can you watch on ESPN+, and when can you watch it?

The answer is a whole lot of stuff. There's original programming. There's live sports. There's news. There's opinion. There's new stuff all the time.

A cool thing about ESPN+ (and streaming services in general, actually) is that you get a free seven-day trial. So if you're not 100 percent sure you're going to want to stick with things, you can give it a whirl and then get out. Or just sign on for a month and take it from there. Your call.

Either way, you're about to get a whole bunch more sports — available pretty much anywhere, on your phone or tablet or TV — for the cost of a cup of coffee. Not a bad deal at all.

Hop on down and take a look at what's on this week.

Free ESPN+ trial

Tuesday, December 18

  • More Than an Athlete Episode 5 Premiere (Planned)
  • 2 Carabao Cup Matches: Leicester City v Manchester City and Middlesbrough v Burton Albion
  • College Basketball: South Dakota @ Kansas and Benedictine @ Loyola
  • Italian Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan
  • New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
  • NHL: Red Wings @ Flyers
  • Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact

Wednesday, December 19

  • 2 Carabao Cup Matches: Chelsea v Bournemouth and Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
  • College Basketball: Western Kentucky @ Belmont, North Carolina Central @ St Louis, and Grand Canyon @ Northern Iowa
  • Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, I'll Take That Bet, In the Crease, and Always Late with Katie Nolan

Thursday, December 20

  • NHL: Predators @ Flyers and Blues @ Canucks
  • Women's College Basketball: Louisville @ Central Michigan
  • Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, I'll Take That Bet, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and In the Crease

Friday, December 21

  • Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning (Planned)
  • NHL: Blackhawks @ Avalanche
  • Women's College Basketball: Iowa @ Drake and Stanford @ Buffalo
  • 2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches
  • Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and I'll Take That Bet

Saturday, December 22

  • Top Rank Boxing: Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton (Main Event)
  • College Basketball including Central Pennsylvania @ Davidson, Iona @ Yale, and George Washington @ Harvard
  • 9 Italian Serie A Matches including Napoli v SPAL
  • 2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches
  • NHL: Blue Jackets @ Flyers and Lightning @ Oilers
  • 2 English Football League Matches + Dutch Eredivisie: PSV v AZ Alkamaar
  • Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease

Sunday, December 23

  • NHL: Panthers @ Blackhawks
  • English Football League: Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End + Dutch Eredivisie: FC Utrecht v Ajax
  • Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show

Monday, December 24

  • More Than an Athlete Episode 6 Premiere (Planned)
  • Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, and In the Crease

Tuesday, December 25

  • New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka
  • Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact

Wednesday, December 26

  • 9 Italian Serie A Matches including Atalanta v Juventus, Frosinone v AC Milan, and AS Roma v Sassuolo
  • New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka
  • 2 English Football League Matches
  • Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, and In the Crease

Thursday, December 27

  • New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
  • NHL: Red Wings @ Penguins and Wild @ Blackhawks
  • Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and ALeague Weekly Highlight Show

Friday, December 28

  • New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
  • NHL: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets
  • Guinness PRO14 Rugby
  • Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Ariel & and the Bad Guy

Saturday, December 29

  • College Basketball: Eastern Michigan @ Kansas and Buffalo @ Canisius
  • 9 Italian Serie A Matches including AC Milan v SPAL and Parma v AS Roma
  • NHL: Islanders @ Maple Leafs and Rangers @ Predators
  • New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
  • Guinness PRO14 Rugby
  • Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease, Ariel & the Bad Guy Live: UFC 232 Post Show

Sunday, December 30

  • Top Rank Boxing: Masayuki Ito v Evgeny Chuprakov
  • College Basketball: Appalachian State @ Saint Louis, Rider @ VCU, and UIC @ Northern Kentucky
  • NHL: Golden Knights @ Coyotes
  • Guinness PRO14 Rugby
  • Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show

Monday, December 31

  • More Than an Athlete Episode 7 Premiere (Planned)
  • NHL: Penguins @ Wild and Rangers @ Blues
  • Studio: ESPN FC and The Fantasy Show