The sports giant that is ESPN continues its push into the 20th Century with ESPN+, which already has amassed more than a million subscribers. (And at $4.99 a month or $49 a year, that's definitely starting to pay off for its owner, Disney.)
The question, then, is this: What the heck can you watch on ESPN+, and when can you watch it?
The answer is a whole lot of stuff. There's original programming. There's live sports. There's news. There's opinion. There's new stuff all the time.
A cool thing about ESPN+ (and streaming services in general, actually) is that you get a free seven-day trial. So if you're not 100 percent sure you're going to want to stick with things, you can give it a whirl and then get out. Or just sign on for a month and take it from there. Your call.
Either way, you're about to get a whole bunch more sports — available pretty much anywhere, on your phone or tablet or TV — for the cost of a cup of coffee. Not a bad deal at all.
Hop on down and take a look at what's on this week.
Tuesday, December 18
- More Than an Athlete Episode 5 Premiere (Planned)
- 2 Carabao Cup Matches: Leicester City v Manchester City and Middlesbrough v Burton Albion
- College Basketball: South Dakota @ Kansas and Benedictine @ Loyola
- Italian Serie A: Bologna v AC Milan
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
- NHL: Red Wings @ Flyers
- Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact
Wednesday, December 19
- 2 Carabao Cup Matches: Chelsea v Bournemouth and Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- College Basketball: Western Kentucky @ Belmont, North Carolina Central @ St Louis, and Grand Canyon @ Northern Iowa
- Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, I'll Take That Bet, In the Crease, and Always Late with Katie Nolan
Thursday, December 20
- NHL: Predators @ Flyers and Blues @ Canucks
- Women's College Basketball: Louisville @ Central Michigan
- Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, I'll Take That Bet, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and In the Crease
Friday, December 21
- Detail: From the Mind of Peyton Manning (Planned)
- NHL: Blackhawks @ Avalanche
- Women's College Basketball: Iowa @ Drake and Stanford @ Buffalo
- 2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches
- Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and I'll Take That Bet
Saturday, December 22
- Top Rank Boxing: Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton (Main Event)
- College Basketball including Central Pennsylvania @ Davidson, Iona @ Yale, and George Washington @ Harvard
- 9 Italian Serie A Matches including Napoli v SPAL
- 2 Guinness PRO14 Rugby Matches
- NHL: Blue Jackets @ Flyers and Lightning @ Oilers
- 2 English Football League Matches + Dutch Eredivisie: PSV v AZ Alkamaar
- Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease
Sunday, December 23
- NHL: Panthers @ Blackhawks
- English Football League: Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End + Dutch Eredivisie: FC Utrecht v Ajax
- Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show
Monday, December 24
- More Than an Athlete Episode 6 Premiere (Planned)
- Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, and In the Crease
Tuesday, December 25
- New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka
- Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, The Boxing Beat, and Serie A Full Impact
Wednesday, December 26
- 9 Italian Serie A Matches including Atalanta v Juventus, Frosinone v AC Milan, and AS Roma v Sassuolo
- New Zealand Cricket v Sri Lanka
- 2 English Football League Matches
- Studio: ESPN FC, Ariel and the Bad Guy, and In the Crease
Thursday, December 27
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
- NHL: Red Wings @ Penguins and Wild @ Blackhawks
- Studio: ESPN FC, The Fantasy Show, In the Crease, Serie A Weekly Preview Show, and ALeague Weekly Highlight Show
Friday, December 28
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
- NHL: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets
- Guinness PRO14 Rugby
- Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Ariel & and the Bad Guy
Saturday, December 29
- College Basketball: Eastern Michigan @ Kansas and Buffalo @ Canisius
- 9 Italian Serie A Matches including AC Milan v SPAL and Parma v AS Roma
- NHL: Islanders @ Maple Leafs and Rangers @ Predators
- New Zealand v Sri Lanka Cricket
- Guinness PRO14 Rugby
- Studio: ESPN FC and In the Crease, Ariel & the Bad Guy Live: UFC 232 Post Show
Sunday, December 30
- Top Rank Boxing: Masayuki Ito v Evgeny Chuprakov
- College Basketball: Appalachian State @ Saint Louis, Rider @ VCU, and UIC @ Northern Kentucky
- NHL: Golden Knights @ Coyotes
- Guinness PRO14 Rugby
- Studio: ESPN FC, In the Crease, and Serie A Highlight Show
Monday, December 31
- More Than an Athlete Episode 7 Premiere (Planned)
- NHL: Penguins @ Wild and Rangers @ Blues
- Studio: ESPN FC and The Fantasy Show