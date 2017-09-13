Plenty of new products were shown off at Apple's iPhone X Event, but there were a few things we were hoping to see that didn't take the stage.

Three new phones, a new Apple TV, a new Apple Watch, and other fun goodies all took to the stage at Apple iPhone X Event, but there were a few things missing from the stage that we would have liked to see.

New HomePod information

We got our first look at the Apple HomePod earlier this year at WWDC, and although it isn't scheduled to release until the holidays this year, I was hoping we would see a little more of it.

It would have been nice to have a live demonstration of the HomePod in action allowing us to get a taste of what it sounds like and just how much Siri can do for you in your home.

A new Apple TV remote

Technically, Apple did launch a new Siri Remote with the Apple TV 4K; however, the only difference appears to be a slight alteration to the menu button.

During the Apple TV 4K reveal, the new Siri Remote wasn't mentioned at all, so you shouldn't expect the new Siri Remote to function any differently than the old version. If you were one of the people (like myself) hoping for a redesign, it appears we are out of luck.

Mac Pro

While I knew hearing anything about the Mac Pro at the iPhone X Event was a long shot, I still had hope that maybe we would get an update on the progress.

At WWDC Apple announced a more advanced version of the iMac called the iMac Pro. This is not the promised Mac Pro coming in 2018. Apple's SVP of marketing, Phil Schiller, told us all that the Mac Pro is coming and I really hoped we would see or hear a least a little bit of information about the new beast. It looks like we may have to wait until WWDC 2018 to hear more.

Apple Pencil 2

The chances of seeing the 2nd iteration of the Apple Pencil at an event where no new iPad Pros were expected to be announced was pretty slim, but that didn't stop us from hoping it would happen anyway.

The Apple Pencil is a fantastic accessory to the iPad Pro and there were some patents that Apple filed that appear to mention an Apple Pencil like device working with a phone. Unfortunately, it looks like if there is an Apple Pencil 2 in the works, it's still very much in the development stages of its existence.

