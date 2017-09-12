Are you excited for iOS 11? We sure are! Here's the latest info on iOS 11 from the iPhone launch event!

If you're someone who's been following along with all the latest announcements at the iPhone launch event, then you probably have a couple of questions about the latest version of iOS 11.

Here's everything you need to know!

What's new about iOS 11?

There were so many hardware announcements at the iPhone Launch event that there was not a lot of new coverage about iOS 11; however, we did learn a few interesting facts including the official release date.

How iOS 11 works on the new iPhone X

The new design of the iPhone X prevents certain aspects of iOS 11 functioning the way we've come to expect, especially the ones that use the Home button. iPhone X has no Home button and Apple gave us a quick look at how the iPhone X will do a couple of basic tasks.

Home screen

To go to the Home screen on your iPhone X, you'll just swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You can do that from the Lock screen or from inside any app.

Multitasking

To enable multitasking, you will need to swipe up from the bottom of the screen and hold for a split second in the middle of the screen. All the apps that are currently open will then display in multitasking mode like normal.

Control Center

Obviously, this means the Control Center had to move from the bottom of the screen on the iPhone X. To activate Control Center on the iPhone X, you'll need to swipe down from the top-right corner of the screen where your Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and battery life icons live.

Learn more about iOS 11

Since iOS 11 betas have been public for a while now, Rene Ritchie has already combed through the new operating system and dissected a lot of information.

Read iOS 11: First Look

When does iOS 11 officially launch.

September 19th will be the day that Apple will push the official versions of iOS 11 out to all users, and right now it appears Apple has pushed the Golden Master beta versions to people in the beta program.

What do you think about iOS 11?

Are you excited for the latest version of iOS? What other features and products are you pumped about at WWDC? Let us know what you think in the comments below!