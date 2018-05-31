We've taken another trip round the sun to arrive at one of my favorite times of year: WWDC, Apple's yearly developer conference. If you're an Apple geek and aren't excited about it yet, well, it's nearly time to start. Apple is returning to the McEnery Convention Center with (presumably) some all-new software goodies to share, and — if we're especially lucky — a new hardware announcement or two. On the eve of WWDC week, the iMore staff got together to talk about what everyone wants to see at this year's conference. Serenity Caldwell Next week will be my fourth WWDC attending the keynote and eighth (!) being in town for the conference. Spoiler: It feels just as exciting and nerve-wracking as the first year. Apple puts an enormous amount of effort into the look, feel, and announcements behind its worldwide developers' conference, and I can't help but admire the event. It's the one time the company can really put itself on public display in a way it can't do for the other 360 days of the year — where developers can walk right up to internal engineers and get an answer to a problem or come up with a solution together, and Apple can share its knowledge with the many talented people building third-party software for its platforms. As I said last year, WWDC is for me first and foremost about the community. But let's be honest: I'm pretty excited about new software and hardware possibilities, too. The increased emphasis on health and fitness A WWDC-based group Activity challenge. Guest fitness instructors. Organized runs. Apple has been serious about health and fitness for a few years, but 2018 is the first year the company's passion leaves the presentation halls for the streets of San Jose, and I'm pretty thrilled about it. I pretty much skated everywhere in San Jose last year, and I'm looking forward to grouping up with my friends and (gently) competing between attending sessions and the occasional event and party. New watchOS frameworks and workout improvements Apple's wearable may not be the flashiest device Apple can talk about during its 2018 keynote, but it's one that still has huge potential. The Series 3 watch gives Apple a better foundation than ever to make improvements to watchOS — especially if they're improvements third-party developers can use. I've been less than thrilled with many third-party Apple Watch apps, but new WatchKit frameworks could rapidly change that dynamic. No, we don't need iPhone apps on our wrist. But it's past time to give developers more full-featured tools. And hey, while we're at it, I wouldn't mind seeing skating sports lifted out of the "other" workout box and built into its own activity type. Or (perhaps a more feasible plea) weight training workouts that use the watch's built-in sensors to count reps and sets. A new iPad Pro and iPad software tweaks This was one of my picks last year, and I'm doubling up on it again this year. The iPad is an incredible tool, and now that the base model has Pencil support, I'm waiting for the next great improvement to Apple's Pro-level models. If the hardware isn't quite ready yet, I'd settle for more new software improvements: iOS 11 brought a slew of great multitasking features to Apple's tablet line, but there's still a lot of work left to do. Custom saved Spaces, multiple instances of the same app, quick-launching for apps not in the Dock — these are just a few of the improvements we could see come to iOS 12, though of course I'm hoping we get them all. And (because I'm a broken record at this point), I'm still hoping for the next generation of Apple Pencil. Rene Ritchie WWDC is Chrismukkah in June. All the new toys, all at once. Sometimes hardware. Always software. So. Much. Software. I'm so excited about it, I made a video!

Lory Gil There haven't been a whole lot of rumors coming through the tech pipeline this year for WWDC, but there are still a few hardware possibilities I'm hopeful for and plenty of software updates I can't wait to see.

Mac App Store revamp If the rumors are true, Apple is completely redesigning the Mac App Store to look and act more akin to the iPhone and iPad App Store. This is great news for app and game developers because the iOS App Store is a pleasure to visit, while the Mac App Store is a black hole of confusion. I've always loved the idea of a dedicated app store for the Mac, but have always been disappointed in how difficult it is to explore and discover new apps and games. This, alongside a supposed cross-platform framework that would allow developers to create apps that seamlessly work across iOS and macOS would make the whole Mac App experience much more enjoyable. Increased free iCloud tier There are rumors floating around that Apple may increase its free tier from 5GB to something bigger (I'm hoping for 15GB). Apple has already announced 200 free GB to students signed up with a school issued Apple ID, which gives me hope. Family Sharing subscribers will know that you need to have the 200GB plan to share iCloud storage, but individuals could make use of an incremental increase to iCloud storage of 10 or 15GB without having to pay the minimum upgrade to 50GB. iPhone SE 2 My heart will always belong to the four-inch iPhone, even though I'm in love with the iPhone X. There have been a lot of rumors that Apple is working on a second-generation iPhone SE. If true, there is a good chance we'll see it at WWDC 2018. Though I may wish for all the bells and whistles of the iPhone X (Face ID, edge-to-edge display, 3D Touch) on the iPhone SE, it's more likely the four-inch model will see a faster processor, better camera, bigger battery, and probably nothing else. Mikah Sargent I'm trying to keep my hopes and dreams small and reasonable this year in the hopes that it results in me getting what I want. 'Cause that's how that works, right? We know WWDC is going to be filled with software improvements and new, fun ways for developers to make use of Apple's excellent hardware. Here's what I'm hoping to see!

Siri parity I've said this on a dozen podcasts over the past couple weeks and I'm sure I'm joining my colleagues in saying it here in this article: I want Siri to be the same on all platforms. Barring that possibility, I want Siri to be as close as possible to the same on all platforms. When I have to think about what, precisely, I need to say to Siri to get it to work on my HomePod versus my Mac, I'm more likely to opt out completely. When it comes to home automation, I am an enthusiast. My home is filled with smart accessories. Know what I never do? Use Siri to control those smart home accessories. I don't trust it enough to complete the tasks that I want it to complete precisely how I'd like them completed. Just the other day I asked Siri to "turn on all the lights in my office." It heard "turn on all the lights" and missed the rest. My whole house lit up like a Christmas tree. 🙄 When Siri 1) Does the same thing on all the platforms and 2) does those things reliably, I'll start using it in earnest. HomeKit on macOS This is my big one. I'm putting it second to trick the universe into thinking I don't care much about this one, but I actually care a lot about this one. I want to be able to control my HomeKit-enabled accessories on my Mac. I don't think that's too much to ask. If I can't get a full-featured Home app on my Mac (my God, that would be amazing! It would be so simple to set up new accessories and organize rooms), at least give Siri the power to control my smart home from the Mac. I'd actually use it! I realize that sort of goes against what I said before, but I NEED THIS. I would use it just for the sake of being able to control my HomeKit-enabled accessories from my desk while I'm using my Mac. But seriously, if I could get a Home app for macOS … oh man, oh man. I'm getting pumped just thinking about it. I've been known to arrange and rearrange (and rearrange again) my various smart home gadgets. It's time-consuming tapping and swiping on an iPhone, renaming rooms, adjusting settings, setting up automations, etc. With a keyboard, a mouse or trackpad, and plenty of room on a big ol' monitor, I would be free to adjust my HomeKit setup like the power user I claim to be. ARKit I don't care what, specifically, Apple introduces in terms of ARKit, but I'd just like to see more from the company in this category. The more Apple touts its augmented reality awesomeness, the more developers are going to make use of the technology. Tim Cook thinks AR is the future and I can't disagree with him — VR is awesome, sure, but AR has the unique advantage of combining enough of the real world with the virtual world that it's not as threatening to those who find themselves a little threatened by new technology. I hope Apple shows some new ways to use ARKit for everyday tasks or other categories that apply to a broader user base. AR games are cool, but they're games. How can AR make my life better, easier, more convenient? That's what I want to see Apple show off at WWDC. My dogs and I have our fingers and paws crossed for HomeKit on the Mac. If we get anything else, it'll be a cherry (or some kibble?) on top of the WWDC sundae. I can't wait for the keynote! Cella Lao Rousseau While WWDC isn't my favorite Apple event, I still look forward to all of the new hardware updates and upgrades that come out of San Jose! #VivaWWDC2018

ARKit ARKit launched at last year's WWDC, and it was something people were super duper pumped about (for good reason!) There have been improvements here and there, but I am looking forward to seeing what new updates and features ARKit has — including potentially some multiperson AR 👀 General Software Upgrades To quote Rene Ritchie:

iOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS: All the new operating systems. All of them.