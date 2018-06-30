The Amazon Fire TV Cube is now shipping, and we've reviewed the little box. The short version? It's really good, actually. But definitely not perfect, and maybe not for everyone. But there's a real reason to give it a good look.
Have a taste:
In hindsight, it's pretty clear exactly what we should have expected. Amazon Fire TV is a known entity. We've used it for years, and it's a great option for streaming TV. Amazon Echo is a great hands-free voice assistant thing. We've used Alexa for years.
Combine the two in cube form, and we've got the Amazon Fire TV Cube. It sits atop the three current models of Fire TV, and is sort of an offshoot in the Echo line. A more capable Echo Dot, if you will. You plug it into your TV, teach it a little bit about what all you have hooked up, and it controls things reasonably well. Your display, speakers or sound bar, other devices.
What else did you miss this past week?
- Big changes to Sling TV: If you're a fan of Sling TV, get ready for something new. New free offerings. New channels. And a new higher price on its most basic plan.
- The World Cup is still streaming: There are only 16 teams remaining, and two weeks left to play. We've got updated schedules and streaming info.
- Wimbledon is upon us: Tennis fans will be able to watch every damn match. Impressive.
- So, about that Westworld Season 2 finale ...: Know what? It was good. It was really good. Don't @ me.
- Oreo is on NVIDIA Shield TV: Finally? Finally. (And, yes you should update.)