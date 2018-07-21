Amazon Prime Day has come and gone. (Though some deals definitely are lingering.) Did you buy anything? Did you stick your head in the sand and pretend that uncontrolled amounts of consumerism aren't actually a thing?
Doesn't matter, really — because billions and billions of people (OK, probably more like millions) did take advantage of Prime day.
And it should be no surprise that the Amazon Fire TV Stick led the way, followed by Fire TV 4K pendant. Personally I'd stay away from the underpowered sticks, but it's hard to argue with a $39 streaming device.
The 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition came in fifth — again, not a huge surprise given the price.
No Fire TV Cube in the Top 10? That's not overly surprising, either, given how new it is. (And that it's the most expensive, even on Prime Day.) If you're still deciding whether to pick one up, check out our video review:
So, yeah. Maybe Prime Day was a little ridiculous. (Or ridiculously awesome!) But there's no doubt about it — streaming led the way.
