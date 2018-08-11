Are we really starting a CordCutters podcast? Why the hell not. I mean, I've done a few hundred podcast episodes in my day. The trick, of course, is keeping things interesting, particularly in this age of excellent (if overproduced) podcasts.

We're going to keep things simple, for now. We're going to keep things loose. And we're going to help answer some questions, I hope. So if you've got questions, fire 'em on over. Text is great. Or record your question and e-mail it on over. And if you've got thoughts on what you'd like to hear discussed, fire those on over, too.

And, mostly, we're going to have fun. Because there's no single right way to be a cord-cutter. We each have our different reasons and our different needs and our different ideas about what makes all this worth it.

In the meantime, here's the first episode — a fun little conversation with some great nerds from Mobile Nations on the announcement of a new Star Trek series with the return of Sir Patrick Stewart:

