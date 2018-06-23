It's been a big week for us at CordCutters.com. We've got new streaming hardware to play with, and we're taking our time and doing it right.
OK, we're also keeping one eye open on the World Cup games each day. And you're still able to stream all the games on pretty much every streaming platform out there.
What else have we been up to this week? Quite a lot, actually. Here's what you might have missed.
- Amazon Fire TV Cube is here: It's part Fire TV, part Echo Dot. And we're putting it through its paces. Look for a full review in the next few days.
- Get a great deal on a Fire TV Cube: And a reminder that you can get $35 off a Fire TV Cube if you trade-in a current streaming device.
- Racist Roseanne is out, "The Connors" are in: The reboot is being rebooted and will air this fall.
- AT&T's new "skinny" WatchTV bundle: Two new wireless plans bring along an inexpensive streaming video deal. And it'll be available on its own for $15 a month later this year.
- What's streaming in July: One of our more popular features — what's new on Netflix, what's new on Amazon Prime Video, and what's new on Hulu for July 2018.
- Do you really need an "HD" antenna? You most certainly do! But here's the thing about "HD" ...
That's it for this week. So much more to come!