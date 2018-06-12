WWDC 2018 brought a lot of fun, new announcements to the table (or to your iPad, iPhone, and Mac, really), but what about Photos specifically?

If you're wanting to learn a little bit more about what's coming for Photos, then keep on reading: here's what you need to know about Photos and RAW import!

What's new with Photos?

Improved import

One thing that was announced at WWDC was Improved import, making it easier than ever to import photos and videos from your professional camera on the go.

There haven't been a ton of details as to how it'll technically be improved, but we'll update you once we know more.

RAW photo support

You can soon import and manage RAW photos on your iPhone and iPad, and even edit on your iPad Pro!

This is fantastic if you're someone who wants more creative control over your images, or someone who likes to edit with more accuracy and control while on the go.

It is worth noting that RAW photo support isn't necessarily new for iOS: it was introduced back in iOS 10.