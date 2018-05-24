Have you ever looked at your iPhone X and thought "Wow, this really isn't covered in enough diamonds?" Or maybe you peer down at your boring, dumb, diamond-less iPhone and think "Wow, I really wish I spent $5,277 to $10,500 on this?"

Let's get real: everyone's had these thoughts from time to time, which is why it's so incredibly awesome the Luxury accessory maker Hadoro has come out with marble, gold, or diamond-encrusted, iPhone Xs.