Have you ever looked at your iPhone X and thought "Wow, this really isn't covered in enough diamonds?" Or maybe you peer down at your boring, dumb, diamond-less iPhone and think "Wow, I really wish I spent $5,277 to $10,500 on this?"
Let's get real: everyone's had these thoughts from time to time, which is why it's so incredibly awesome the Luxury accessory maker Hadoro has come out with marble, gold, or diamond-encrusted, iPhone Xs.
Options start at 4,500 euros, or about $5,277, for units with materials like gold, graphite, or alligator leather. At the extreme, buyers can spend as much as 8,900 euros — $10,436 — on cases with real diamonds. Some other materials used include marble, stainless steel, carbon fiber, and sapphire glass. (Apple Insider)
The same company used to offer some cute, modest enhancements for your Apple Watch that would have cost you around $17,000 (hey, real gold ain't cheap, baby), but unfortunately that's no longer an option.
But lucky you! If you wanted an iPhone that screams I LOVE THE ROYAL COUPLE OH MY GOD THE WEDDING WAS EVERYTHING then you can pick up this 24-karat iPhone X for a cute $4,000 #cute