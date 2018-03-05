With its slim and flexible shape and its unparallelled customization, you can wear your Flex 2 all day as you work and play and transition seamlessly into a night on the town. This $60 Fitbit doesn't skimp on the types of activities it tracks, either. The Fitbit Flex 2 is a fully functional fitness tracker which documents your steps, calories burned, distance, sleep, and active minutes. While it doesn't have a screen, the small tracker can be removed and inserted in accessories that make it look like a piece of fashion jewelry. Comes in black or lavender out of the box. See at Fitbit Fitbit Alta HR

If you're looking for a sleek 'n' slim Fitbit that'll track your calories, count your steps, and monitor your active minutes, then take a peek at the $180 Fitbit Alta HR. Using the Fitbit Alta HR, you can track your sleep patterns if you're someone who's had a hard time catching those Zs, while this particular model boasts a near 7-day battery life, so you don't have to worry about charging your Alta HR every evening.

The Alta HR is sleek and attractive and fits in with any outfit. That's essentially how Fitbit is marketing the tracker next to the larger, more feature-filled Charge 2. The Alta HR gets a nice boost from the original thanks to all-day heart rate monitoring, but it also lasts over five days on a charge and arrives with a bevy of strap options, from leather to glamor, that keep it both unassuming and fashionable. At $180, it's excellent value. (iMore)

You can pick up your very own Fitbit Alta HR in colors like black, black gunmetal and blue/gray, or you could grab something more exciting like an orange, fuschia, or baby pink color, too. See at Fitbit Fitbit Ionic

The Ionic is a larger smartwatch that packs a punch in terms of features: start dynamic personalized workouts, store and play over 300 songs, and use built-in GPS to track pace, routes, distance, and your heart rate — all from your wrist! This particular Fitbit can go from a functional, no-nonsense look to a glamorous upscale image by changing the wristband to one that resembles a metal bracelet, or a more versatile colored band to accessorize a boring look.

The Ionic is Fitbit's first smartwatch, and it gets a lot of things right. From notifications to payments and a few apps, Ionic has a beautiful OLED touchscreen that makes navigating a breeze, and tracking workouts even breezier. At $300 it's not cheap, and Fitbit still has a long way to go to mastering the smartwatch experience, but with a GPS radio, plenty of battery life, waterproofing, and personal coaching sessions, it's an excellent value. (iMore)

You can pick this particular Fitbit model up in a unique color combo like slate blue/burnt orange, or in more classic color combos like blue gray/silver and charcol/blue gray.

The Fitbit Ionic's piece de resistance is its astonishing battery life. If you're an athlete at heart rather than a true distance runner, you can probably eke four or five days from the Ionic without reloading. I went away for a weekend and left the Ionic's charger at home on purpose, going ride or die into the sunset with this wearable. After charging it on the previous Thursday night, I came back Sunday evening with the tank at 34%, and that included (an admittedly short) GPS-tracked run. (iMore)

Check out our best Ionic bands if you want to switch up the look of your Fitbit Ionic. See at Fitbit Fitbit Zip

If you would rather not wear a tracker on your wrist, and you want to keep it simple, then the cute little Zip is a good choice for you. It tracks steps, distance, calories burned and active minutes. It does not track sleep, however. This Fitbit is small enough to clip unobtrusively to your bra, and comes in four attractive colors if you want to wear it on your belt or clothing: black, lime green, blue, and hot pink. For absolute maximum cuteness, the $60 Zip can't be beat with its little smiley-face that gets bigger the more active you are throughout the day. See at Fitbit Fitbit Charge 2

So, the trackers we've looked at thus far are great for the average woman who cares about her health and wants to look good while doing it. But what about the active woman who is a fitness enthusiast? If this is you, then you'll want to take a look at the Charge 2. This specific Fitbit model remains slim, so you're not wearing this bulky thing on your wrist without sacrificing enthusiast level functionality. In addition to all of the standard fitness statistics like steps, calories burned, and sleep, the Charge 2 adds heart rate and floors climbed to its list of trackable data.

The simplest and easiest to understand of the two new products, the Flex 2 builds on the success of the original, and adds some accessorizing flair from the Alta, which was released earlier this year. (iMore)