Thinking of selling your iPhone? Here's what you can expect to get for it!

We get it: You want to upgrade every year so that you have the latest and greatest iPhone available. Or maybe you haven't upgraded in a while and just want some extra cash to cushion the blow.

Either way, if you're selling your iPhone, here's what you can expect to get for it.

Always keep in mind that the value of your used phone will change based on condition, color, storage capacity, and whether or not it's locked to a carrier. For maximum value, make sure you unlock it before selling it.

iPhone 4 and 4s

The truth of the matter is that you probably won't be able to sell your iPhone 4 or 4s anymore. The devices have been obsolete for a full cycle and they're essentially useless at this point to anyone who still wants good service, iOS updates, and quite frankly a phone that works the way they want it to.

Gazelle.com doesn't even have a category for anything earlier than iPhone 5. If you're really trying to unload your 4 or 4s, we did see some on eBay that range between $30 and $200 depending on storage options and conditions.

iPhone 5, 5c, and 5s

Before selling your iPhone 5 or 5c, it should be noted that neither is compatible with iOS 11. The earliest iPhone that can receive the iOS 11 update is the iPhone 5s. For that reason, you may have a hard time selling your iPhone 5 or 5c. That being said, here's what you can expect to get for them:

Storage 16GB 32GB 64GB iPhone 5 $8 - $100 $120 $150 iPhone 5c $90 - $150 $90 - $150 $90 - $150 iPhone 5s $100 - $120 $170 - $180 $200 - $220

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are still relatively recent devices and have held their value pretty well. You can likely get about 40% of what you paid for the phone brand new.

Storage 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB iPhone 6 $240 $250 - $300 $300 $320 - $430 iPhone 6 Plus $300 - $350 $320 - $350 $350 - $380 $440

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

The only thing that really hurts you if you have an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus is having one that's only 16GB. Since Apple doubled the base model capacity for any iPhone to 32GB, 16GB doesn't sell too well anymore. Other than that, you can probably expect to sell yours for about half of what you paid for it brand new.

Storage 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB iPhone 6s $280 - $300 $350 - $400 $380 - $410 $430 - $490 iPhone 6s Plus $370 - $400 $420 $420 - $460 $500

iPhone SE

The iPhone SE is an interesting sort of outlier, because it's basically an updated iPhone 5s. That being said, you can probably expect to get about half of what you paid for it brand new. You can't get the 64GB version brand new anymore, so there's an opportunity there to sell to people who want more than 32GB but don't want to spend the extra $100 to get to 128GB.

Storage 32GB 64GB iPhone SE $210 - $240 $250 - $340

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

Being only one year old, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will obviously fetch the most. You can expect to get roughly 70 to 80% of what you paid for it brand new.

Storage 32GB 128GB 256GB iPhone 7 $470 - $510 $560 $600 - $620 iPhone 7 Plus $540 - $560 $600 $660

Have you sold an iPhone before?

