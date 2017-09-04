Thinking of selling your iPhone? Here's what you can expect to get for it!
We get it: You want to upgrade every year so that you have the latest and greatest iPhone available. Or maybe you haven't upgraded in a while and just want some extra cash to cushion the blow.
Either way, if you're selling your iPhone, here's what you can expect to get for it.
Always keep in mind that the value of your used phone will change based on condition, color, storage capacity, and whether or not it's locked to a carrier. For maximum value, make sure you unlock it before selling it.
We used Gazelle.com, a popular used tech buy and sell site, as well as other buy and sell sites to find pricing.
iPhone 4 and 4s
The truth of the matter is that you probably won't be able to sell your iPhone 4 or 4s anymore. The devices have been obsolete for a full cycle and they're essentially useless at this point to anyone who still wants good service, iOS updates, and quite frankly a phone that works the way they want it to.
Gazelle.com doesn't even have a category for anything earlier than iPhone 5. If you're really trying to unload your 4 or 4s, we did see some on eBay that range between $30 and $200 depending on storage options and conditions.
iPhone 5, 5c, and 5s
Before selling your iPhone 5 or 5c, it should be noted that neither is compatible with iOS 11. The earliest iPhone that can receive the iOS 11 update is the iPhone 5s. For that reason, you may have a hard time selling your iPhone 5 or 5c. That being said, here's what you can expect to get for them:
|Storage
|16GB
|32GB
|64GB
|iPhone 5
|$8 - $100
|$120
|$150
|iPhone 5c
|$90 - $150
|$90 - $150
|$90 - $150
|iPhone 5s
|$100 - $120
|$170 - $180
|$200 - $220
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are still relatively recent devices and have held their value pretty well. You can likely get about 40% of what you paid for the phone brand new.
|Storage
|16GB
|32GB
|64GB
|128GB
|iPhone 6
|$240
|$250 - $300
|$300
|$320 - $430
|iPhone 6 Plus
|$300 - $350
|$320 - $350
|$350 - $380
|$440
iPhone 6s and 6s Plus
The only thing that really hurts you if you have an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus is having one that's only 16GB. Since Apple doubled the base model capacity for any iPhone to 32GB, 16GB doesn't sell too well anymore. Other than that, you can probably expect to sell yours for about half of what you paid for it brand new.
|Storage
|16GB
|32GB
|64GB
|128GB
|iPhone 6s
|$280 - $300
|$350 - $400
|$380 - $410
|$430 - $490
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$370 - $400
|$420
|$420 - $460
|$500
iPhone SE
The iPhone SE is an interesting sort of outlier, because it's basically an updated iPhone 5s. That being said, you can probably expect to get about half of what you paid for it brand new. You can't get the 64GB version brand new anymore, so there's an opportunity there to sell to people who want more than 32GB but don't want to spend the extra $100 to get to 128GB.
|Storage
|32GB
|64GB
|iPhone SE
|$210 - $240
|$250 - $340
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
Being only one year old, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will obviously fetch the most. You can expect to get roughly 70 to 80% of what you paid for it brand new.
|Storage
|32GB
|128GB
|256GB
|iPhone 7
|$470 - $510
|$560
|$600 - $620
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$540 - $560
|$600
|$660
Have you sold an iPhone before?
Have you recently sold your used iPhone? What did you get for it and how did you go about it? Let us know in the comments below!
Hey,
Just traded in my 18mo-old 128GB 6 Plus via the Apple Trade-in program (via BrighStar). I was offered 400 CAD. Upon receiving the device they confirmed the initial value and issued an Appe Gift Card. It's easy to arrange and seems to be working nicely.
Cheers!
Just traded in my wife's 5c and got $100 gift card and applied it to a new SE. She loves it and it made the 64GB 24 monthly payment the same as the 16GB without a trade in. Sweet!
Interesting..... 250.00 for a 128 IPhone 6 (flawless condition) for me..... Looking forward to the plus upgrade in Sept.
Not to detract too much from the article, but trade-in / buyback programs are typically a ripoff meant to take advantage of the desire for simplicity & convenience - which is fine if that's how you want to go at it. But if you want to maximize the value you get for your device you should make a little bit of extra effort and sell it on your own somewhere like Swappa or Craigslist. Either way, this article is a great break down of what's currently available on the trade-in / buyback market. Thanks for the info.
Or trade I. Your iPhone at an Apple Store directly.
