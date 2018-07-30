Finally, August is upon us. (Same time every year, but whatever. It's been a long one.) And we're particularly interested in this particular August for Amazon Prime Video for the following reason: Jack Ryan.

OK, we have to wail until the end of the month (because of course we do) to finally get our first taste of John Krasinski in the latest incarnation of the classic Tom Clancy character. And we have got to believe it'll be worth the wait.

What else is coming up in August? A whole lot of excellent Amazon originals. Check it out.

Agatha Christie S1: The Prime Original 3-episode limited series is based on the novel of the same name and follows the Argyll family after a man claims that the black sheep of the family, Jack Argyll, didn't murder its tyrannical matriarch. The family must come to terms with Jack's innocence and the fact that one of them may be the real murderer. Agatha Christie will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 10)

All or Nothing: Manchester City S1: The Prime Original series follows the team's legendary coach, Pep Guardiola and the stories that unfold within the players' lives. It chronicles Manchester City's 2017/18 season from the world-leading training facilities, to interviews with the manager and executive meetings. All or Nothing: Manchester City will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices.

The Stinky & Dirty Show, S2B: The Prime Original series is based on books by Jim and Kate McMullan with original music from Dan Bern and featuring celebrity voices like Mark Hamill (Spacey), Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Joan Cusack and Wallace Shawn. In season 2b, test friends Stinky and Dirty are back lending a helping wheel to their vehicle friends in Go City. They go on new adventures like building a rollercoaster and meet new friends like Spacey, the super spaceship. (Aug. 14)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S1: The Prime Original series starring John Krasinski is a modern reinvention of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero. It centers on Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who is thrust into his first dangerous field assignment and uncovers a terrorist communication pattern in which he's faced with a new breed of global threatening terrorism. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 31)

Gringo: The Prime Original movie starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, and Joel Edgerton is a dark comedy mixed with white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue. It explores the battle of survival for businessman Harold Soyinka when he finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. Gringo will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 17)

