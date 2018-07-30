Finally, August is upon us. (Same time every year, but whatever. It's been a long one.) And we're particularly interested in this particular August for Amazon Prime Video for the following reason: Jack Ryan.
OK, we have to wail until the end of the month (because of course we do) to finally get our first taste of John Krasinski in the latest incarnation of the classic Tom Clancy character. And we have got to believe it'll be worth the wait.
What else is coming up in August? A whole lot of excellent Amazon originals. Check it out.
- Agatha Christie S1: The Prime Original 3-episode limited series is based on the novel of the same name and follows the Argyll family after a man claims that the black sheep of the family, Jack Argyll, didn't murder its tyrannical matriarch. The family must come to terms with Jack's innocence and the fact that one of them may be the real murderer. Agatha Christie will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 10)
- All or Nothing: Manchester City S1: The Prime Original series follows the team's legendary coach, Pep Guardiola and the stories that unfold within the players' lives. It chronicles Manchester City's 2017/18 season from the world-leading training facilities, to interviews with the manager and executive meetings. All or Nothing: Manchester City will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices.
- The Stinky & Dirty Show, S2B: The Prime Original series is based on books by Jim and Kate McMullan with original music from Dan Bern and featuring celebrity voices like Mark Hamill (Spacey), Jane Lynch, Andy Richter, Joan Cusack and Wallace Shawn. In season 2b, test friends Stinky and Dirty are back lending a helping wheel to their vehicle friends in Go City. They go on new adventures like building a rollercoaster and meet new friends like Spacey, the super spaceship. (Aug. 14)
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S1: The Prime Original series starring John Krasinski is a modern reinvention of the famed and lauded Tom Clancy hero. It centers on Jack Ryan, a CIA analyst who is thrust into his first dangerous field assignment and uncovers a terrorist communication pattern in which he's faced with a new breed of global threatening terrorism. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 31)
- Gringo: The Prime Original movie starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, and Joel Edgerton is a dark comedy mixed with white-knuckle action and dramatic intrigue. It explores the battle of survival for businessman Harold Soyinka when he finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to wanted criminal. Gringo will be available in HDR and UHD on compatible HDR devices. (Aug. 17)
What's new on Amazon Prime Video on August 1
New movies, August 1
- A Cinderella Story (2004)
- American Gigolo (1980)
- American Ninja (1985)
- American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
- Be Cool (2005)
- Black Mask (1996)
- Black Rain (1989)
- Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
- Boomerang (1992)
- Cold War (2012)
- CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)
- Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
- Double Whammy (2002)
- Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)
- Fled (1996)
- Flight of the Intruder (1991)
- Freedom Writers (2007)
- Frequency (2000)
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
- Get Shorty (1995)
- Heartbreakers (2001)
- High Noon (1952)
- Hoosiers (1986)
- Hurt Locker (2008)
- I Went Down (1997)
- In & Out (1997)
- Jacob's Ladder (1990)
- Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
- Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)
- Joe (2014)
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
- King Corn (2016)
- Kingpin (1996)
- #MeToo: Now What?, Season 1
- Nick of Time (1995)
- No Way Out (1987)
- Original Sin (2001)
- Out of Time (2003)
- Private Parts (1997)
- Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)
- Species (1995)
- Species II (1998)
- Species III (2004)
- Stir of Echoes (1999)
- Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
- Teen Wolf (1985)
- Teen Wolf Too (1987)
- The Blair Witch Project (1999)
- The Elephant Man (1980)
- The Ninth Gate (2000)
- The Prince and Me (2004)
- The Soloist (2009)
- The Time Machine (2002)
- The Usual Suspects (1995)
- True Colors (1991)
- Tunnel Rats (1968)
- Vegas Vacation (1997)
Watchmen (2009)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 2
America Divided: 201 (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 6
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 7
Having Our Baby (2017)
- It Takes Guts (2016)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 8
- All I See Is You (2016)
Blood Ties (2014)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 9
America Divided: 202 (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 10
- Agatha Christie, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- Bleed for This (2016)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 14
- Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1
- I Am Not Lorena (2014)
- The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B (Prime Original series)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 16
- America Divided: 203 (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 17
- All or Nothing: Manchester City (Season 1)
Gringo (2018) (Prime Original movie)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 21
Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)
Two of a Kind (2014)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 23
America Divided: 204 (2018)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 25
Disobedience (2017)
- The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)
Woman Walk Ahead (2017)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 26
Mother! (2017)
Coming to Amazon Prime Video on August 31
Billy the Exterminator, Season 1
- Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
True Tori, Seasons 1-2
Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video
Deadpool 2: August 7 (Purchase) August 21 (Rent)
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
- August 4: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, HBO; UFC 227 (PPV) - Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2, UFC
- August 11: Murder on the Orient Express, HBO
- August 12: Ballers, HBO, Season 4; Insecure, HBO, Season 3
- August 17: AVP Gold Series – Manhattan, Prime Video (8/17-19)
- August 18: Darkest Hour, HBO
- August 20: Frankie Drake Mysteries, PBS Masterpiece, Season 1
- August 25: Father Figures, HBO
- August 31: AVP Gold Series – Chicago, Prime Video (8/31-9/2)