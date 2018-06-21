We're getting into the meat of summer. That means a couple things. First is that you should probably be spending a good bit of time outside. But that also means you'll be reminded of just how great things are inside, with conditioned air, a distinct lack of bug life, and a lot less perspiration. Outside? Hot. Inside? Cool. With loads to watch on TV — an specifically on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video has is one of the go-to destinations for on-demand content, thanks in no small part to devices like the new Amazon Fire TV Cube, the $50 Amazon Fire Stick, the $70 Amazon Fire TV, and even the $229 Amazon Echo Show.

In addition to some old favorites, Amazon has three new Originals coming up in July:

The Prime Original series is a nine-episode series that brings together seven of the biggest comedians in India, to find the next big name in stand-up. The show will be hosted by Abish Mathew and Sumukhi Suresh and the top ten contestants will be judged by a seven-member jury panel. Comicstaan season one is available in UHD. (July 13) Tumble Leaf S4a: The Prime Original kids series is aimed at preschoolers, set in a whimsical land where a small blue fox named Fig plays each day and discovers adventure, friendship and love around every bend in the path. Children will be enriched by narratives that promote play, the fun of learning and understanding the world around them. (July 24)

So let's just get to it — this is what's coming up on Amazon Prime Video in July 2018:

Coming to Amazon Prime Video on July 1