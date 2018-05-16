School's almost out, and that means it's time for the kids to get outside and play. Or it means it's time for some serious movie-watching. Either inside, where it's not so hot, or maybe on your favorite mobile device, in the car on the way to a well-earned vacation somewhere.

In any event, there's plenty coming up in June on all three of Amazon's video platforms — Amazon Video (where you rent and purchase a la carte), Amazon Prime Video (which has content included in your Amazon Prime membership), and Amazon Prime Video Channels (a world of add-ons with monthly subscriptions).

Amazon Prime Video has is one of the go-to destinations for on-demand content, thanks in no small part to devices like the $50 Amazon Fire Stick, the all-new $70 Amazon Fire TV, and even the $229 Amazon Echo Show.

But hardware is the easy part. Buy it once, and then use the heck out of it. What's not quite so easy is keeping up with everything that's new on Amazon Prime Video — because new shows are always coming and going.

Here's what's new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2018!

New Movies on June 1