School's almost out, and that means it's time for the kids to get outside and play. Or it means it's time for some serious movie-watching. Either inside, where it's not so hot, or maybe on your favorite mobile device, in the car on the way to a well-earned vacation somewhere.
In any event, there's plenty coming up in June on all three of Amazon's video platforms — Amazon Video (where you rent and purchase a la carte), Amazon Prime Video (which has content included in your Amazon Prime membership), and Amazon Prime Video Channels (a world of add-ons with monthly subscriptions).
Amazon Prime Video has is one of the go-to destinations for on-demand content, thanks in no small part to devices like the $50 Amazon Fire Stick, the all-new $70 Amazon Fire TV, and even the $229 Amazon Echo Show.
But hardware is the easy part. Buy it once, and then use the heck out of it. What's not quite so easy is keeping up with everything that's new on Amazon Prime Video — because new shows are always coming and going.
Here's what's new on Amazon Prime Video in June 2018!
New Movies on June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)
- As Good As Dead (2010)
- August Rush (2007)
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans (2009)
- Beer for My Horses (2008)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name) (2005)
- Blitz (2011)
- Blood and Glory (2016)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Breakdown (1997)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Cavedweller (2004)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Clown at Midnight (1999)
- Command Performance (2009)
- Danger Zone (1996)
- Day of the Dead (2008)
- Disaster Artist (2017)
- Doctor Zhivago (2002)
- Dog Watch (1997)
- Double Identity (2009)
- Double Jeopardy (1999)
- Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows (2018)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- Flickers (1980)
- Forces of Nature (1999)
- Flood (2007)
- Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale (2003)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- House of D (2005)
- I Am David (2004)
- Ladies Man (2000)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (2001)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (2004)
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Mousehunt (1997)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- Nacho Libre (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Panic (2000)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- Religulous (2008 )
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- Space Jam (1996)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Tamara (2006)
- Tears of the Sun (2003)
- The 4th Floor (1999)
- The Age of Innocence (1993)
- The Ant Bully (2006)
- The Ashram (2018)
- The Burbs (1989)
- The Care Bears Movie (1985)
- The Eye 2 (2005)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- The Natural (1984)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- The Running Man (1987)
- The Young Karl Marx (2017)
- Tilt (2017)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)
- Ring of Fire (2012)
- Saturday Night Fever (1977)
- Serving Sara (2002)
- Survivor (2015)
- The Iceman (2012)
- War, Inc. (2008)
- *Wonder Wheel (Prime Original movie) (2017)
New TV Series on June 1
- *All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks (Prime Original series), Season 1
- Babylon 5, Seasons 1-5
- Rescue Me Seasons 1-9
- The Waltons, Seasons 1-9
New Movies on June 3
- Lady Bird (2017)
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- Stargate (1994)
New Movies on June 5
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
New TV Series on June 8
- *Lost in Oz (Prime Original series), Season 1B
New Movies on June 9
- Braven (2018)
- Precious (2018)
- Simon Says (2006)
New TV Series on June 15
- *Goliath (Prime Original series), Season 2
New Movies on June 16
- Nostalgia (2018)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
New TV Series on June 18
- Suits, Season 7
New Movies on June 26
- Shutter Island (2009)
New TV Series on June 26
- *If You Give a Mouse a Cookie (Prime Original series), Season 1B
New to rent on Amazon Prime Video
New Movies on Amazon Prime Video on June 5
- Delirium (2018) - Rent
- The Dating Project (2018) - Rent
- Thoroughbreds (2017) - Rent
- Flower (2017) - Purchase
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018) - Purchase
New Movies on Amazon Prime Video on June 12
- Flower (2017) - Rent
- Sherlock Gnomes (2018) - Rent
- Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) - Rent
New for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
- CB Strike, Cinemax, Miniseries (June 1)
- Succession, HBO, Season 1 (June 3)
- AVP Gold Series in New York, AVP (June 8-10)
- Santa Cruz vs. Mares ll, Showtime (June 9)
- *UFC 225 "Whittaker vs. Romero," UFC
- Billions, Showtime, Season 3 (June 10)
- Strange Angel, CBS All Access, Season 1 (June 14)
- Spence vs. Ocampo, Showtime (June 16)
- ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club, ATP (June 18-24)
- Shields vs. Gabriels, Showtime (June 22)
- AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park, AVP (June 22-24)
- Westworld, HBO, Season 2 (June 24)
- ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, ATP (June 25-30)
*UFC 225 is under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-View
