There are a lot of good flicks coming to Hulu in August 2018. Starting with the likes of Hoosiers and the Hunt for Red October — this business will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it! — on Aug. 1, and wrapping up with The Terminator on Aug. 31. Ain't nothing like the original.

And that's just the bookends. There's so much good stuff on Hulu in August. Have a gander.

Sign up for a free Hulu trial

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 1

  • Heartland (Complete Season 10)
  • 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) (*Showtime)
  • A Conspiracy to Rule: The Illuminati (2017)
  • American Gigolo (1980)
  • American Ninja (1985)
  • American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Be Cool (2005)
  • The Beatles: Made on Merseyside (2017)
  • Black Hawk Down (2001)
  • Black Mask (1996)
  • Black Rain (1989)
  • Bluefin (2018)
  • Boomerang (1992)
  • The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
  • Bratz: The Movie (2007)
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007)
  • Bring It On: Fight to the Finish (2009)
  • Cheri (2009)
  • Cold War (2012)
  • CSNY/Deja Vu (2008)
  • Curse of the Starving Class (1995)
  • Double Whammy (2002)
  • The Elephant Man (1980)
  • Extract (2009)
  • Fled (1996)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Get Shorty (1995)
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
  • Heartbreakers (2001)
  • Hey Arnold! The Movie (2002) (*Showtime)
  • Hidalgo (2004)
  • High Noon (1952)
  • Hoosiers (1986)
  • The Hunt for Red October (1990)
  • The Hurricane (2000)
  • The Hurt Locker (2008)
  • I Went Down (1997)
  • In & Out (1997)
  • Jackie Brown (1997)
  • Jacob's Ladder (1990)
  • Joe (2014)
  • John Grisham's The Rainmaker (1997)
  • Kazaam (1996)
  • Leaving Las Vegas (1995) (*Showtime)
  • Loser (2000)
  • Lost in Translation (2003) (*Showtime)
  • The Nasty Girl (1990)
  • The Ninth Gate (2000)
  • No Way Out (1987)
  • Original Sin (2001)
  • Out of Time (2003)
  • Point Break (1991)
  • Pretty Woman (1990)
  • Private Parts (1997)
  • The Rock (1996)
  • Scary Movie 3 (2003)
  • Shanghai Knights (2003)
  • Shaun of the Dead (2004)
  • Sheep and Wolves (2018)
  • Species (1995)
  • Species II (1998)
  • Species III (2004)
  • Stir of Echoes (1999)
  • Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
  • The Swan Princess: A Royal Family Tale (2014)
  • The Swan Princess: Princess Tomorrow, Pirate Today (2016)
  • Swan Princess: Royally Undercover (2017)
  • Teen Wolf (1985)
  • Teen Wolf Too (1987)
  • The Time Machine (2002)
  • The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (*Showtime)
  • True Colors (1991)
  • Urban Legend (1998) (*Showtime)
  • The Usual Suspects (1995)
  • Young Guns (1998)
  • Young Guns II (1990)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 2

  • All at Once (2016)
  • America Divided: 201 Part 1
  • The China Hustle (2018)
  • Ismael's Ghost (2018)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 3

  • Animals Season 3 Premiere
  • En Otra Piel Complete Series"
  • Sharp Edges (1986)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 4

  • Marshall (2017) (*Showtime)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 7

  • Dating My Mother (2017)
  • Perfect Bid: The Contestant Who Knew Too Much (2017)
  • Wraith (2017)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 8

  • Bachelor in Paradise Season 5 Premiere
  • Castaways Series Premiere
  • Blood Ties (2013)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 9

  • America Divided: 202 Part 2
  • Baskin (2016)
  • Desolation (2018)
  • Terminal (2018)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 10

  • Rosa Diamante Complete Series
  • Tim & Eric Bedtime Stories Complete Season 2"
  • Borg Vs McEnroe (2018)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 11

  • Baby Driver (2017) (*Showtime)
  • The Cage Fighter (2013)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 12

  • Ballers Season 4 Premiere
  • Insecure Season 3 Premiere
  • Very Good Girls (2013)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 13

  • The Powerpuff Girls (2016) Complete Season 2

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 15

  • The Actors (2003)
  • America's Sweethearts (2001)
  • Duplex (2003)
  • The Monkey King 3 (2018)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 16

  • 11 Minutes (2016)
  • America Divided: 203 Part 3
  • Marrowbone (2018)
  • Role Models (2008)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 16

  • Minding the Gap
  • Perro Amor Complete Series
  • Stan Against Evil Complete Season 2

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 21

  • Eva La Trailera Complete Series
  • To The Moon and Back (2016)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 23

  • America Divided: 204 Part 4
  • Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 24

  • Crime & Punishment

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 26

  • Captain Fantastic (2016) (*Showtime)
  • Gangs of New York (2002)
  • Mother! (2017)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 28

  • Pasion Pohibida Complete Series
  • Deuces Wild (2002) (*Showtime)

Coming to Hulu on Aug. 31

  • The Terminator (1984)

What's leaving Hulu on Aug. 31

  • 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
  • 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
  • 52 Pick-Up (1986)
  • A Beautiful Mind (2001)
  • A Guy Thing (2003)
  • Across the Universe (2007)
  • Analyze That (2002)
  • Analyze This (1999)
  • Baby Mama (2008)
  • Bad Influence (1990)
  • Barnyard (2006)
  • Beer for my Horse (2008)
  • Blue Like Jazz (2012)
  • Bowfinger (1999)
  • Brokeback Mountain (2005)
  • The Brothers Grimm (2005)
  • The Burbs (1989)
  • Chinese Box (1997)
  • Clue (1985)
  • Criminal Law (1989)
  • Dead Man Walking (1995)
  • Doctor Dolittle (1997)
  • Drive Me Crazy (1999)
  • Drop Zone (1994)
  • East is East (1999)
  • End of Days (1999)
  • Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
  • Event Horizon (1997)
  • Fatal Instinct (1993)
  • The Frozen Ground (2013)
  • Hard Rain (1998)
  • Hellboy (2004)
  • Hot Boyz (2000)
  • House of D (2005)
  • Immigration Tango (2011)
  • Into the West (2005)
  • Men with Brooms (2002)
  • Mindhunters (2004)
  • Mr. Majestyk (1974)
  • Mutant Species (1995)
  • My Left Foot (1989)
  • Nanny Mcphee (2006)
  • Nurse 3D (2014)
  • Over the Top (1987)
  • Panic (2000)
  • Prancer (1989)
  • Primal Fear (1996)
  • Rain Man (1988)
  • Remember the Goal (2016)
  • Restoration (2016)
  • Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
  • Spawn (1997)
  • Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
  • Tamara (2006)
  • Trainspotting (1996)
  • You Don't Mess with the Zohan (2008)

Introducing CordCutters.com!

Main

Get the latest deals