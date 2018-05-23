And while we're lacking any huge original releases like Handmaid's, there's still a ton of great shows coming up on Hulu's video-on-demand service. (Which also includes available premiums like HBO and Showtime.)
Have a look through the list here — there's definitely something for everyone.
Coming to Hulu on June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- 2 Days in the Valley (1996)
- A Beautiful Mind (2001)
- A Better Life (2011) (*Showtime)
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) (*Showtime)
- Across the Universe (2007)
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold (1987)
- Apollo 13 (1995)
- Beer for My Horses (2008)
- Bio-Dome (1996)
- Blue Like Jazz (2012)
- Boots on the Ground (2017)
- Bowfinger (1999)
- Brokeback Mountain (2005)
- The Brothers Grimm (2005)
- Burnt Offerings (1976)
- Bull Durham (1988)
- The Burbs (1989)
- Chinese Box (1997)
- Drive Me Crazy (1999)
- Drop Zone (1994)
- East is East (1999)
- End of Days (1999)
- Escape from Alcatraz (1979)
- Event Horizon (1997)
- The Eye (2005)
- The Frozen Ground (2013)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)
- Harsh Times (2005) (*Showtime)
- Hellboy (2004)
- The History Boys (2006)
- House of D (2005)
- I Am David (2004)
- Inside (2018)
- Into the West (1992)
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (1996)
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Life During Wartime (2009) (*Showtime)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- Lucky Break (2001) (*Showtime)
- Margin Call (2011) (*Showtime)
- Mindhunters (2004)
- Mistrust (2018) (*Showtime)
- Mrs McCutcheon (2017) (*Showtime)
- Mutant Species (1995)
- My Left Foot (1989)
- Nanny Mcphee (2006)
- Nurse 3D (2014)
- Our Lady of the Assassins (2000) (*Showtime)
- Panic (2000)
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
- Punch Drunk Love (2002)
- The Quick and the Dead (1995)
- Rare Birds (2002)
- Religulous (2008)
- Restoration (1995)
- Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
- The Running Man (1987)
- Scary Movie 2 (2001)
- Sleepwalkers (1992) (*Showtime)
- Spawn (1997)
- Stanley & Iris (1990)
- Steel Magnolias (1989) (*Showtime)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002) (*Showtime)
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007)
- Swing Away (2016) (*Showtime)
- Tamara (2006)
- Trainspotting (1996)
- The Triumph of Love (2001) (*Showtime)
- Universal Soldier (1992)
- Vantage Point (2008) (*Showtime)
- We Blew It (2017)
- Where the Skin Lies (2017)
- Windwalker (1980)
Coming June 2 to Hulu
- 68 Kill (2017) (*Showtime)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017) (*HBO)
- The Gunman (2015) (*Showtime)
Coming June 3 to Hulu
- Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
- The Promise (2016) (*Showtime)
- Stargate (1994)
Coming June 5 to Hulu
- The Bold Type (Season 2 Pre-Premiere)
- My Hero Academia (Complete Season 2 Part 2, Dubbed)
- So You Think You Can Dance (Season 15 Premiere)
- Lions for Lambs (2007)
Coming June 6 to Hulu
- Gintama (2017)
- Out of the Dark (2014)
Coming June 7 to Hulu
- Allure (2017)
Coming June 8 to Hulu
- Abandoned (Complete Season 1)
- Black Market (Complete Season 1)
- Black Market Dispatches (Complete Season 1)
- Bong Appetit (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Cloak & Dagger (Series Premiere)
- Cyberwar (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Flophouse (Complete Season 1)
- Fuck That's Delicious (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Gaycation (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Hamilton's Pharmacopeia (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Hate Thy Neighbor (Complete Season 1)
- Huang's World (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Nashville (Season 6 Midseason Premiere)
- Party Legends (Complete Seasons 1-2)
- Weediquette (Complete Seasons 1-3)
- What Would Diplo Do? (Complete Season 1)
- Woman (Complete Season 1)
Coming June 9 on Hulu
- American Made (2017) (*HBO)
- Pork Pie (2017) (*Showtime)
- Precious (2008)
- Simon Says (2006)
Coming June 10 on Hulu
- Ghost in the Shell (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 12 on Hulu
- Disney Fairy Tale Wedding (Series Premiere)
Coming June 13 on Hulu
- Bad Blood (2016)
Coming June 14 on Hulu
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Series Premiere)
- Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (Complete Season 2)
Coming June 15 on Hulu
- Marlon (Season 2 Premiere)
- 35 and Ticking (2011)
- Breakup at a Wedding (2013)
- Cabin Fever: Patient Zero (2014)
- The Clintons: An American Odyssey (2012)
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II (1988)
- The House October Build (2014)
- The House October Built 2 (2017)
- Hunstville (2017)
- In Too Deep (1999)
- Low Down (2014)
- Middle of Nowhere (2010)
- Nina (2016)
- Playin' For Love (2013)
- Sirens (1993)
- Smoke (1995)
- So This is Christmas (2013)
- Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak (2009)
- The Second Mother (2015)
- Walking Out (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 16 on Hulu
- "Silent Witness (Complete Season 10-21)
- Baby Mama (2008)
- Killing for Love (2017)
- The Mountain Between Us (2017) (*HBO)
- Rebel in the Rye (2017) (*Showtime)
- Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)
Coming June 17 on Hulu
- Punisher: War Zone (2008)
Coming June 18 on Hulu
- "Shades of Blue (Season 3 Premiere)
Coming June 22 on Hulu
- "The Other Guy (Complete Season 1)
Coming June 23 on Hulu
- Rick & Morty (Complete Season 3)
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle (2015)
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (*HBO)
- Love Means Zero (2017) (*Showtime)
Coming June 25 on Hulu
- Ballet 422 (2014)
Coming June 26 on Hulu
- Shutter Island (2009)
Coming June 27 on Hulu
- Swan Princess 8 (2018)
- The Thousand Faces of Dunjia (2017)
Coming June 28 on Hulu
- Cairo Time (2009) (*Showtime)
Coming June 29 on Hulu
- 10 x 10 (2018)
Coming June 30 on Hulu
- EuroTrump (2017)
- IT (2017) (*HBO)
What's leaving Hulu on June 30
- 30 Beats (2012)
- 5 Days of War (2010)
- A League of Their Own (1992)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- Accepted (2006)
- Agent (2017)
- Alter (2017)
- As I AM: The Life and Times of DJ AM (2015)
- Bad News Bears (2005)
- Basic Instincts (1992)
- Billy the Kid (2013)
- Cool Runnings (1993)
- Death Becomes Her (1992)
- Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)
- Eye for an Eye (1996)
- Fever (2017)
- Home of the Brave (2006)
- Horsemen (2009)
- I'm Gonna Git You Sucka (1988)
- Internal Affairs (1990)
- Jane Eyre (1996)
- K2 (1992)
- Knock Knock (2015)
- Ladybugs (1992)
- Legionario (2017)
- Life Stinks (1991)
- Marathon Man (1976)
- Married to the Mob (1988)
- Mystery Team (2009)
- Private Violence (2017)
- Project Nim (2011)
- Quigley Down Under (1990)
- Roxanne (1987)
- Shanghai Surprise (1986)
- Small Soldiers (1998)
- Snake Eyes (1998)
- Spanglish (2004)
- Stand Up Guys (2012)
- Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)
- Stories We Tell (2014)
- Superstar (1999)
- Tenderness (2009)
- Texas Killing Fields (2011)
- Thunder Soul (2011)
- Trading Mom (1994)
- Up In Smoke (1978)
- Uptown Girls (2003)
- Wishmaster (1997)
- Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies (1999)
- Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell (2001)
- Wishmaster 4: the Prophecy Fulfilled (2002)
- Zodiac (2007)
- Zombie Decadence 2 (2017)