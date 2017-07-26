Here are the new features coming to Mail in macOS High Sierra.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac (sadly, no public beta for the Apple Watch). While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





macOS High Sierra isn't really a feature-heavy release from the perspective of most users, but that doesn't mean that Mac users get left out in the cold. Some of the notable updates in High Sierra come in Mail and include more powerful and helpful search, as well as Split View support when writing a message.

Here are the new features coming in Mail in macOS High Sierra.

Mail finds the message you're looking for

Mail in macOS High Sierra is getting a big boost to its search capabilities with Top Hits. Powered by Spotlight, Top Hits puts the email messages most relevant to your search at the top of your list. Top Hits is based on things like the email you've read, which people you reply to, your VIP contacts, and more.

Side by side

If you use Mail in fullscreen on your Mac, macOS High Sierra will have a new option for writing email messages, letting you open the compose window next to Mail in Split View. This can allow you to more easily view a message that you're responding to while you type up that response, or refer to other relevant messages.

Storage optimizations

Apple will also be making some storage optimizations for Mail in macOS High Sierra. The company claims that the app is more efficient than ever in its storage usage, using up to 35% less space than before.

Questions?

If you want to know more about Mail in macOS High Sierra, be sure to tell us in the comments.