Mega Man is arguably one of the most epic franchises in Nintendo history. Since the beginning, the hallmark of Mega Man games has been fantastic gameplay and razor-sharp controls. Unfortunately getting your hands on all of the Mega Man titles has been a little difficult for those who weren't interested in using an emulator. Fortunately for us, it seems as if Nintendo is continuing to make a concerted effort to give their deep catalog of legacy titles the attention they are due. The Mega Man Legacy collection will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 22. If you're wondering what you will get for your $40 you can read on and find out. See at Amazon

The games

The Legacy collection is broken into two parts. Collection 1 features the first entries in the series. Finally, you will have Mega Man, Mega Man 2, Mega Man 3, Mega Man 4, Mega Man 5, and Mega Man 6 all in one place. Similarly, Collection 2 features Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10. That's a whole lot of Mega Man bang for the buck! However, Nintendo has added all sorts of other goodies to this collection. Challenge Mode

In addition to the core games, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 will feature a challenge mode. If you have all the classic games down to a science, the challenge modes will offer remixed stages which will give you all new things to overcome. In addition, if you want to see how to stack up to other players, there will also be online leaderboards. Music and archives

If you're a fan of early video game music and stuff like chiptune, you may be excited to know that there will be a mode that will feature a music player that will allow you to rock out to all your favorite Mega Man themes from over the years. And if you fancy yourself a bit of a video game historian, you can check out the museum mode which will offer tons of rare and insightful development archives. amiibo functionality