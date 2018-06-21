Is there anything better during the summertime that staying indoors, away from the sun and the heat and the bugs and the sun, and just wasting the days away with Netflix? Because that sounds pretty damn good to me, especially given that we've got a new season of Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, with a dozen new masters of their craft, including Jerry Lewis, Ellen DeGeneres and Dave Chappelle.

Need more comedy? Iliza Shlesinger's new "elder millennial" special — shot on the USS Hornet — brings perspective to relationships and sexual dynamics.

Plus, ya know, a ton of other great shows you've loved over the years, waited to watch, or didn't know existed. (Seriously, spend some time on the Netflix Originals — you'll definitely find a gem or two.)