Strap in, boys and girls. June's going to be a while ride on Netflix. Sense8 gets a final couple of hours, thanks in no small part to fan reaction after the sci-fi who was initially canceled. The finale airs June 8.

Plus, Luke Cage is back on June 22 for Season 2.

And the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling — GLOW — is back on June 29.

Basically, you have no reason to leave the house this summer.

