watchOS 4 may not be a gigantic update for Apple Watch, but it brings a lot of smart additional functionality to Apple's wearable. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed in watchOS 4.

Setup

New Apple Watch tips screen while your iPhone finishes setup/restore

Look and feel

New List view option for viewing apps

Bigger PIN pad for entering passcode on watch

Elimination of most page-based horizontal scrolling

Redesign of most apps to embrace iOS's bold text and card-based structure

The Dock

All-new Dock vertical design and functionality

Dock can have either Favorites or Recents saved — not both

Sideways swipe to remove Dock apps

All Apps shortcut button at the bottom of the Dock

Control Center

News

News app with top 5 stories of the day

New redesigned notification cards

Watch faces

New Siri face (can display Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Home, Maps, News, Now Playing, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Stopwatch, Timer, Wallet, Weather, and Workout)

New Kaleidoscope face

Turn any photo in iOS 11 into a Kaleidoscope or Photo face

New Pixar Toy Story face (Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Toy Box)

Complications

Messages now shows unread messages

News shows a ticker of latest story

Music/Now Playing shows interactive peak meter along with song title

Heart Rate displays last heart reading and time interval

Intelligence

Music app will display whenever you're playing audio on connected devices (i.e. iPhone, car stereo via iPhone) and is fully controllable; podcast controls supported, too

If playing audio in third-party app, and that app has a watch component, watch app's now playing screen will display instead

Workout app will display as primary screen when you're working out, and mute all notifications

Breathe and stand notifications won't prompt you if Apple Watch thinks you can't benefit (i.e. you're working out, in a car, etc)

Fitness and Activity

Health can sync to iCloud in iOS 11 (but Apple Watch still has to sync to iPhone first)

Activity provides customized notifications based on your activity level, accelerometer, and time-based data

Automatically play music through your headphones when starting a workout (if not already listening to music)

New 3D animations for achievements

Personalized monthly achievements

Workouts

Workout app gets new vertical cards-based interface

New HIIT workout

Improvements to Pool Swim to track sets and rests, pace per set, and distance for different stroke types

Switch exercise types on the fly during an active workout (swap between running, HIIT, cycling, swimming, and more)

Change your music's volume and tracks within the Workout app

If you're working out at a gym with compatible (read: new and fancy) equipment, you'll be able to wirelessly pair your Apple Watch with the machine to sync up your fitness data and get credit for that awful treadmill run

Save Other workouts with custom exercise types and icons

Heart Rate tracking

These features should be available with the release of watchOS 4 for Series 1, 2, and 3 owners; I've heard conflicting reports on whether the original Apple Watch will get anything but the 24-hour scatterplot graph, but we're looking into it.

Overall faster readings

An overview of your current heart rate, resting rate, walking average, and last recorded exercise

A 24-hour scatterplot graph of your recent heart fluctuations along with your most recent reading

Alerts if your heart rate peaks when your watch detects no major activity (adjustable based on your fitness level and age)

Music

New card-based Music app interface

Can no longer browse iPhone's music library except through Siri

Now Playing complication lets you control play/pause/speed/volume for any audio on connected external devices (i.e. iPhone, iPhone connected to car stereo, etc)

Sync multiple playlists to your Apple Watch (up to 2GB on 8GB; the 16GB Series 3 GPS + Cellular may have a larger option, but I haven't yet tested it)

Automatically sync most-played playlists and albums while your watch charges

New developer tools

APIs for turn-by-turn navigation alerts and haptics

Auto-rotation for content like payments, language translation, photos, and more

Audio recording in background

Apps can get permission for location directly on the Watch

Apps can connect directly to most Bluetooth devices (no cars, sadly) without using an iPhone as a passthrough

Any features I've missed?

Found anything cool about watchOS 4? Drop it in the comments.