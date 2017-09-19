Welcome to the next evolution of Apple Watch.
watchOS 4 may not be a gigantic update for Apple Watch, but it brings a lot of smart additional functionality to Apple's wearable. Here's a quick breakdown of everything that's new and changed in watchOS 4.
Setup
- New Apple Watch tips screen while your iPhone finishes setup/restore
Look and feel
- New List view option for viewing apps
- Bigger PIN pad for entering passcode on watch
- Elimination of most page-based horizontal scrolling
- Redesign of most apps to embrace iOS's bold text and card-based structure
The Dock
- All-new Dock vertical design and functionality
- Dock can have either Favorites or Recents saved — not both
- Sideways swipe to remove Dock apps
- All Apps shortcut button at the bottom of the Dock
Control Center
- New flashlight mode (solid white, flashing white, solid red)
- New GPS indicator in top right (GPS-only)
- Cellular indicator in top left and Cellular on/off button (GPS + Cellular only)
News
- News app with top 5 stories of the day
- New redesigned notification cards
Watch faces
- New Siri face (can display Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Home, Maps, News, Now Playing, Photos, Reminders, Stocks, Stopwatch, Timer, Wallet, Weather, and Workout)
- New Kaleidoscope face
- Turn any photo in iOS 11 into a Kaleidoscope or Photo face
- New Pixar Toy Story face (Buzz, Woody, Jessie, Toy Box)
Complications
- Messages now shows unread messages
- News shows a ticker of latest story
- Music/Now Playing shows interactive peak meter along with song title
- Heart Rate displays last heart reading and time interval
Intelligence
- Music app will display whenever you're playing audio on connected devices (i.e. iPhone, car stereo via iPhone) and is fully controllable; podcast controls supported, too
- If playing audio in third-party app, and that app has a watch component, watch app's now playing screen will display instead
- Workout app will display as primary screen when you're working out, and mute all notifications
- Breathe and stand notifications won't prompt you if Apple Watch thinks you can't benefit (i.e. you're working out, in a car, etc)
Fitness and Activity
- Health can sync to iCloud in iOS 11 (but Apple Watch still has to sync to iPhone first)
- Activity provides customized notifications based on your activity level, accelerometer, and time-based data
- Automatically play music through your headphones when starting a workout (if not already listening to music)
- New 3D animations for achievements
- Personalized monthly achievements
Workouts
- Workout app gets new vertical cards-based interface
- New HIIT workout
- Improvements to Pool Swim to track sets and rests, pace per set, and distance for different stroke types
- Switch exercise types on the fly during an active workout (swap between running, HIIT, cycling, swimming, and more)
- Change your music's volume and tracks within the Workout app
- If you're working out at a gym with compatible (read: new and fancy) equipment, you'll be able to wirelessly pair your Apple Watch with the machine to sync up your fitness data and get credit for that awful treadmill run
- Save Other workouts with custom exercise types and icons
Heart Rate tracking
These features should be available with the release of watchOS 4 for Series 1, 2, and 3 owners; I've heard conflicting reports on whether the original Apple Watch will get anything but the 24-hour scatterplot graph, but we're looking into it.
- Overall faster readings
- An overview of your current heart rate, resting rate, walking average, and last recorded exercise
- A 24-hour scatterplot graph of your recent heart fluctuations along with your most recent reading
- Alerts if your heart rate peaks when your watch detects no major activity (adjustable based on your fitness level and age)
Music
- New card-based Music app interface
- Can no longer browse iPhone's music library except through Siri
- Now Playing complication lets you control play/pause/speed/volume for any audio on connected external devices (i.e. iPhone, iPhone connected to car stereo, etc)
- Sync multiple playlists to your Apple Watch (up to 2GB on 8GB; the 16GB Series 3 GPS + Cellular may have a larger option, but I haven't yet tested it)
- Automatically sync most-played playlists and albums while your watch charges
New developer tools
- APIs for turn-by-turn navigation alerts and haptics
- Auto-rotation for content like payments, language translation, photos, and more
- Audio recording in background
- Apps can get permission for location directly on the Watch
- Apps can connect directly to most Bluetooth devices (no cars, sadly) without using an iPhone as a passthrough
Any features I've missed?
Found anything cool about watchOS 4? Drop it in the comments.
Reader comments
What's new in watchOS 4?
Darn it runs slow on the series 0. Looks like I will have to get a new one.