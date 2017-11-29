WhatsApp is known for connecting the world through it's free messaging platform. You can send and receive text, make phone calls, send photos, and now, with the latest update, there are a few new features that the app has added to its arsenal:

Users can now record longer, more detailed voice messages by swiping up to lock the recording, which'll make it easier to record without pressing your finger down, and now when you open a YouTube link, you can play it directly in the app.

Another neat new feature is the pick-in-picture option.

With picture-in-picture, you can also keep watching the video while you navigate to another chat.

This is similar to how you can scroll through YouTube on your phone while the video you were originally watching gets shrunken and moved to the lower right corner of the screen.

What's app, doc?

Is there a specific feature that you'ld like to see WhatsApp explore?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!