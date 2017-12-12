Though Apple announced back in June the new iMac Pro would be available for purchase sometime this month, today we finally got an actual release date: Thursday, December 14. However, if you're looking to purchase the fastest possible unit, YouTuber Marques Brownlee says you're going to have to wait until sometime in 2018 to get your machine.

According to Brownlee, only the 8- and 10-core models will be available when the iMac Pro launches this Thursday. At the moment, only the 8-, 10-, and 18-core models are listed on Apple's website, but Brownlee confirmed in a response to AppleInsider's Roger Fingas that the 14-core option will be announced on the 14th. That unfortunately means that if you've got your eyes on the two more powerful Pros, you're going to have to wait a bit longer for them, as the 14- and 18-core models aren't expected to ship until sometime in 2018.

In addition to the iMac Pro, Apple revealed back in April that its working on an improved version of the Mac Pro, also slated to be released sometime this coming year. Though details have been incredibly scant, according to John Gruber at Daring Fireball, the new Mac Pro will have a modular design that will make it user-upgradable (unlike the iMac Pro).

This flood of new and more powerful Apple computers is reportedly due to feedback from professionals who requested more high-end Macs that can tackle some real heavy lifting. If the iMac Pro's specs and a multitude of reviews are anything to go by, the company has definitely succeeded in giving those users what they want: the base-level model, priced at $4,999, will have an 8-core processor, 32 gigabytes of RAM, a 1-terabyte SSD, and an 8-gigabyte AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU.

