We can't all sit around and watch absolutely every moment of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. And if we're being totally honest, does anyone really care about the qualifying rounds anyway?

Where to watch

NBC is covering the Olympics this year, so depending on where you want to watch, you can tune into channels, apps, and live streams!

How to watch the Winter Olympics on your iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Best apps for following the 2018 Winter Olympics

Best ways to watch the Olympics in VR

What to watch

Here's when to tune in live to see all the medal rounds for all the sports! If you want to check out the qualifiers too, the official Olympics site has a full schedule.

Note: All times are in the American Eastern Time Zone (Eastern Standard Time, UTC-05:00).

You can tune in for free at NBCOlympics.com or in the NBC Sports app.