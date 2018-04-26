Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business. And that's fine because there are lots of great alternative Wi-Fi routers to choose from. But what if you really, truly want to keep using an AirPort for the foreseeable future? Not a problem. At least not yet. Apple is going to keep selling AirPort Base Stations for as long as they last. So, if you want to keep a stack of them in the freezer (or, fine, closet) so you can keep using them for as long as you want, act fast.

You can also try your local Apple Store or a local Apple Authorized Reseller. Happy hunting... and hoarding!