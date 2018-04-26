Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business. And that's fine because there are lots of great alternative Wi-Fi routers to choose from. But what if you really, truly want to keep using an AirPort for the foreseeable future? Not a problem. At least not yet. Apple is going to keep selling AirPort Base Stations for as long as they last. So, if you want to keep a stack of them in the freezer (or, fine, closet) so you can keep using them for as long as you want, act fast.
- See AirPort Extreme at Amazon
- See Airport Express at Amazon
- See Airport Express at Apple
- See Airport Express at Best Buy
- See Airport Time Capsule at Best Buy
You can also try your local Apple Store or a local Apple Authorized Reseller. Happy hunting... and hoarding!