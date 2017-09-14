Where can you get a brand new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in Canada? Here's the list!

The iPhone 8 available to order starting 12:00am PT / 3:00am ET on September 15, both from Apple's own site and its carrier partners.

If you're looking to pick up either the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus on launch day or beyond, here's where you can go, and what you need to know about the different ways to buy the new phone.

Buy the iPhone 8 unlocked from the Apple Store

Apple sells the iPhone unlocked through its retail and online stores, and the phone is already available for pre-order. While Canadians don't have access to the iPhone Upgrade Program (IUP) that allows annual upgrades through a monthly payment, Apple does allow customers to trade in their old phones for credit towards a new one.

Here's how it breaks down:

iPhone 8:

64GB: $929

256GB: $1139

iPhone 8 Plus:

64GB: $1059

256GB: $1269

These are not cheap phones. Even compared to the base U.S. prices, there is an affordance for continued weakness in the Canadian Dollar built in.

There really isn't much benefit to buying the iPhone 8 directly from the Apple Store unless you require an unlocked device.

Buy the iPhone 8 from Rogers

The iPhone 8 is available from Rogers in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $229 / $429

iPhone 8 256GB: $429 / $629

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $359 / $559

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $559 / $759

Rogers has a national network that is proven fast and reliable in most provinces, but especially in Ontario and British Columbia. The cheaper of the above prices indicates the price on a Premium+ Tab plan, which adds $10 per month to your monthly plan to lower the cost of the phone up front. The higher of the above prices indicates the price on a Premium Tab plan, which offers a standard $500 subsidy.

Buy the iPhone 8 from Bell

The iPhone 8 is available from Bell in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $229.99 / $429.99

iPhone 8 256GB: $429.99 / $629.99

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $359.99 / $559.99

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $559.99 / $759.99

Bell has a national network that is recognized as one of the fastest and more expansive in most of the country. The cheaper of the above prices indicates the price on a Premium Smartphone Plus plan, which adds $10 per month to your monthly plan to lower the cost of the phone up front. The higher of the above prices indicates the price on a Premium Smartphone plan, which offers a standard $500 subsidy.

Buy the iPhone 8 from Telus

The iPhone 8 is available from Telus in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $230 / $430

iPhone 8 256GB: $430 / $630

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $360 / $560

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $560 / $760

Telus shares a network with Bell, that has been awarded both the fastest and more expansive in most of the country.

Telus also makes it easy to get an iPhone 8 for $200 less than the other carriers by adding $10 per month to your bill. This Premium Plus plan is a hybrid model between regular subsidies and a tab.

Buy the iPhone 8 at BellMTS

The iPhone 8 is available from BellMTS in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $229.99 / $429.99

iPhone 8 256GB: $429.99 / $629.99

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $359.99 / $559.99

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $559.99 / $759.99

BellMTS has a moderately-priced regional network that caters to Manitoba but does offer national roaming deals. It's now owned by Bell.

Buy the iPhone 8 at SaskTel

The iPhone 8 is available from SaskTel in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $229.99 / $429.99

iPhone 8 256GB: $429.99 / $629.99

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $359.99 / $559.99

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $559.99 / $759.99

SaskTel offers a moderately-priced regional network that offers service throughout Saskatchewan.

Buy the iPhone 8 at Videotron

Prices tbd.

Videotron offers a high-quality network operating in Quebec and Eastern Ontario.

Buy the iPhone 8 from Koodo

Koodo, Telus' subbrand, sells the iPhone 8 at an upfront cost with a per-month tab thereafter, with lower plan prices as a bargain.

iPhone 8 64GB: $430

iPhone 8 256GB: $630

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $560

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $760

Buy the iPhone 8 from Fido

Fido, Rogers' subbrand, is selling the iPhone 8 in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $429

iPhone 8 256GB: $629

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $559

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $759

Buy the iPhone 8 from Virgin Mobile

Bell's subbrand, Virgin Mobile, is selling the iPhone 8 in the following configurations:

iPhone 8 64GB: $429.99

iPhone 8 256GB: $629.99

iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $559.99

iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $759.99

Buy the iPhone 8 from Eastlink

East Coast upstart Eastlink, which operates in the Maritime provinces and parts of Northern Ontario, is selling the iPhone 8 in the following configurations:

Pricing tbd.

Any questions?

If you have any other questions about getting your iPhone 8 in Canada, drop them in the comments!

