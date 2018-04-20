Nintendo Labo is now available to purchase. If you never made the pre-order jump, but you're now wishing you had your own DIY cardboard robot costume, fishing pole, or piano, you can take a trip to the nearest supporting retailer to pick one up. Here's where you can get your Labo Kit right now.

Best Buy

If you have a Best Buy near you, head over there now to pick up your Nintendo Labo Kit. Best Buy carries both the Variety Kit, the Robo Kit, and the Customization Set. You can even purchase your kit online and pick it up the same day in-store. If you don't have time to run down to your local Best Buy, you can always have it delivered.

Target

Target carries the Variety Kit, the Robo Kit, and the Customization Set so you can complete your Labo collection. While you're there, you can pick up a pack of tube socks and some ravioli for dinner!

If you're already headed there to pick up cat food and a new set of bathroom towels, why not head over to the games section and grab yourself some cardboard fun. You can order online and pick it up later today.

Walmart

If you're hoping you can get your Labo kit cheaper at Walmart, you're going to be disappointed. It's the same price as it is everywhere else. Not to worry, though. There's a Walmart in practically every city, so there's a pretty good chance you can walk to one right now.

Walmart is fully stocked with the Variety Kit, the Robo Kit, and the Customization Set. You can order online and pick it up in-store or have it delivered with free shipping.

GameStop

GameStop always goes the extra mile to make its customers happy and getting your hands on a Labo kit is no different. If you buy the Variety Kit or the Robo Kit (not available if you only purchase the Customization Set) on April 20 or 21, you can take advantage of GameStop's Release Day Loot Deal to get 20% off one collectable item. This is the only store that's offering any kind of special deal for a Labo kit, so you might as well take advantage of it.

GameStop also has an online order/pick up in store option so you can guarantee to have your Labo plus a sweet collectable before the day is over.

Amazon

Of course, if you can't make it to a local retail store that has Labo Kits on the shelf, you're next best thing is shopping on Amazon and using Prime with 2-day delivery. None of the retail stores I mentioned above could guarantee such a fast shipping time. If you're really in a hurry, you could pay the extra money to have it delivered later today using same-day shipping!

You can get the Variety Kit, the Robo Kit, and the Customization Set from Amazon, and if you have old games you want to trade in, you could get a few dollars off your purchase.

