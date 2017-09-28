SNES: Classic Edition is launching September 29 and though there's more stock than the NES had, it's still going to be a rampage.

Nintendo's Classic Edition mini consoles traditionally sell like hotcakes, or at least the NES: Classic Edition did. It sold out lickety-split and never really remained in stock on the regular anywhere. Though Nintendo promises that there are going to be way more of them in stock, chances are the SNES: Classic Edition will still be difficult to find. Whether you're going to mash your fingers on your keyboard in the middle of the night, or set up camp at your closest retailer, here's where you can get the SNES: Classic Edition in the U.S.

Amazon

Amazon has a listing for SNES: Classic Edition up right now, but it's currently unavailable. On Sept. 29, log into your Amazon account as soon as you wake up and start hitting the refresh button right away. Amazon has traditionally launched products at 9:00 a.m. PT, but it's been known to make products available at all different times. Amazon is probably the hardest place to get the SNES: Classic Edition because everyone is trying to get one at the same time.

GameStop

Though it's sold out online, GameStop is going to have limited stock of SNES: Classic Edition in store on launch day. The game retailer tends to bundle consoles with other items, so be prepared for the possibility of having to spend a few extra dollars on something you never really thought you'd need or want, like a different controller or exclusive case. Most GameStop stores open at 10:00 AM, and it doesn't appear they'll do a midnight sale this time around. GameStop is, however, pretty good with line management and you'll probably know fairly early on whether you're standing in line for no reason and can move on to the next retailer. I highly recommend calling your local GameStop to see if they're having a midnight sale, or at least confirm when the doors will open for the official launch.

Target

Target will stock SNES: Classic Edition. You can follow AskTarget on Twitter to find out details about the launch, but it's probably one of the more likely places you'll be able to get SNES since there are so many of then (there are three within 20 miles of each other in my area). There may even be a special midnight launch. You should definitely call your local Target for information about a possible event.

Best Buy

Best Buy is the only company so far to have officially announced its plans for the SNES: Classic Edition launch.

Limited quantities will be available in about 1,000 Best Buy stores across the country. And you may want to head to your local store ahead of time, because Super NES Classic Edition will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Similar to Black Friday, our stores will have a ticketing process for customers waiting in line.

Ticketing starts at 7AM local time and staff will only hand out as many tickets as there are units available (one per customer). Best Buy will not be selling SNES: Classic Edition online, so you'll only be able to get on by heading down to your local store.

Walmart

Walmart will supposedly be well stocked with SNES: Classic Edition units. According to CNET, stores that are open 24-hours will be having a midnight sale starting at exactly 12:01 AM local time. Different Walmart location have different hours though. While some never close, others open at 6:00 AM. I recommend calling your local Walmart to see what the plans are for selling the SNES: Classic Edition in store.

Toys R Us

Toys R Us will have limited stock of SNES: Classic Edition. According to Polygon, it appears they don't have any plan of attack for making sure there isn't a free-for-all rampage once the doors open. I hate to imaging a bunch of 30-somethings pushing each other over trying to get to the last SNES: Classic Edition while toddlers look on in horror from the stuffed animal section. Hopefully, Nintendo's promise of plenty of units in stock will be true and poor little Timmy won't be scarred for life a the thought of going to a toy store (nah, it probably won't be that bad).

