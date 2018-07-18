Apple has finally discontinued the 2015 MacBook Pro, and that means you can't buy it straight from Apple anymore. In fact, once supplies run out at third-party retailers, you won't be able to buy it brand new anywhere.
If you're not ready for the awful keyboards of the 2016/2017 models and don't want to blow all your cash on the 2018 models, here's where you can snag yourself a 2015 model before its untimely (or timely?) demise.
Amazon
Believe it or not, you can snag a brand new 15-inch with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $1899 on Amazon.
Best Buy
You can still find brand new 2015 MacBook Pros at Best Buy, starting around $2000, though I've seen them on sale for $1900. They're the 15-inch models with 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSDs.
Newegg… But…
You can find new 2015 MacBook Pros on Newegg, but they come with the Spanish keyboard. The keying accents are different, but other than that things are relatively the same.
You can grab the 15-inch with a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM for $1876 and the the 13-inch with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD for $1317. Other than that, it's all refurbished models.
That's it
For reputable sellers at least. You can have a look at eBay and other DIY sales platforms, but keep in mind that you'll likely only find refurbished/modded laptops. I don't recommend going this route, only because I'm wary of scammers and just duds in general. Be sure of what you're getting before you shell out tons of money, and make sure you're getting exactly what you want first.