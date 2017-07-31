SNES: Classic Edition is launching September 29 and pre-orders are imminent. Bookmark these sites to make sure you get yours before they sell out.

Nintendo's Classic Edition mini consoles traditionally sell like hotcakes, or at least the NES: Classic Edition did. It sold out lickety-split and never really remained in stock on the regular anywhere. Chances are the SNES: Classic Edition will be the same. Pre-orders are set to go live any day now and most, if not all of the listed retailers are likely to offer advanced purchasing. You could also try your luck at getting one right off the shelf in person on launch day. Here's where you can get the SNES: Classic Edition in the U.S.

Amazon

Amazon has a listing for SNES: Classic Edition up right now, but it's currently unavailable. You can sign up to receive a notification when it launches. Rumor has it that Amazon will offer pre-orders, so be sure to sign up for information about that. If you aren't able to pre-order, on Sept. 29, log into your Amazon account as soon as you wake up and start hitting the refresh button right away. Amazon has traditionally launched products at 9:00 a.m. PT, but it's been known to make products available at all different times. Amazon is probably the hardest place to get the SNES: Classic Edition because everyone is trying to get one at the same time.

GameStop

GameStop also has a listing for SNES: Classic Edition but shows the product as available Sept. 29. You can sign up to receive a notification when it will go on sale, and it's not a bad idea. GameStop usually sends out advanced emails to let you know what's going on. It'll probably be difficult to order online, but you might have a pretty good chance of getting the SNES: Classic Edition if you line up early on launch day. Be sure to ask your local GameStop if they are having a midnight sale.

Target

Target will stock SNES: Classic Edition but has not posted a listing for the product yet. The retailer did announce on Twitter that, not only will it be selling the SNES: Classic Edition, but it will also offer pre-orders. You'll have to follow AskTarget on Twitter to find out when pre-orders will be available, as they don't have that information yet.

Excited about SNES release this fall? Good news! We will have this item & it will be available for pre-orders! Get ready for Classic action. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) July 22, 2017

Best Buy

Best Buy does have a listing for the SNES: Classic Edition, and you can sign up for notifications. I recommend signing up because it's rumored that Best Buy will also have pre-orders available and an advanced email might give you a specific time and date to get in on the pre-order. Otherwise, on launch day, you can try ordering online, or you can head down to your local brick-and-mortar and hope they still have them in stock.

Walmart

Ignoring Walmart's mistaken pre-order debacle, you will actually be able to pre-order the SNES: Classic Edition from the retailer at some point in the near future. The current website listing does not provide a notification email link, a price, or even information about when the product will be available, but that's likely due to the earlier accidental pre-order that already upset hundreds (thousands?) of people. You can check back on the regular to see if Walmart's pre-order is live, or wait until the Sept. 29 launch, at which point you might do better to walk into a Walmart and try your luck at grabbing one off the shelf.

Toys R Us

Toys R Us has been mum about whether it will provide a pre-order for the SNES: Classic Edition or even have it on sale in September. But it's been available as a pre-order in the UK for a while. So it stands to reason it'll be available in the U.S., too. As we get closer to the launch, we'll undoubtedly get an update and a website listing from the toy retailer. But until then, we just have to keep our ear to the ground about availability.

