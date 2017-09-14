If you don't want to fork out the $20 for a new HDMI cable from Apple, there are cheaper options to consider.

Apple doesn't include a HDMI cable with the Apple TV. The company does offer a 5.9ft HDMI cable for $20, though, that you can add to your order. Of course, there are cheaper options out there if you're willing to order separately. Here we've listed a few HDMI cables to use with your Apple TV that will cost you less and won't skimp on quality.

Twisted Veins 3ft HDMI Cable (3-pack)

If your Apple TV setup doesn't require much cable length you can score this 3-pack of braided HDMI cables from Twisted Veins for under 10 bucks. They support ethernet, audio return, 3D, 4K, and feature gold connectors at each end. Also included is a 90-degree adapter for tight fits and a few 6-inch velcro ties to keep things tidy. You can pick up the Twisted Veins 3ft HDMI Cable (3-pack) for about $9.

AmazonBasics 6-foot HDMI Cable

This 6-foot HDMI cable from AmazonBasics is a solid substitute that will go great with your Apple TV and only cost roughly $7. It supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K video, and audio return — meeting HDMI 1.4 specifications. The gold-plated connectors at each end offer excellent conductivity and are resistant to corrosion. As a bonus, this cable comes with a 1-year limited warranty.

Mediabridge 25ft HDMI Cable

Supporting HDMI 2.0 functions, the Mediabridge HDMI cable provides a 18Gbps transfer speed, 4K video, UHD, 3D, 48-bit deep color, and audio return. Ideal for setups that require more length, this triple-shielded 28AWG HDMI cable reaches 25ft and features gold-plated connectors.

Due to its length, the cable will cost you a little more, but at $15, it's still a cheaper option than Apple's cable.

Monoprice 6ft HDMI Cable

This ultra-thin HDMI cable from Monoprice features RedMere technology and supports Ethernet, 3D, 4K and audio return. It's priced a bit higher than the rest due to the cable's thin design that uses a RedMere chip on one end. Since these cables are directional, each end is labeled — source and TV — helping to make sure your connection is right the first time around.

You can pick up the Monoprice 6ft HDMI Cable for around $13.

