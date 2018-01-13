Staying healthy and active is important at any age and a Fitbit can help you do this. For seniors, certain features of the Fitbit may be more important, like having a good screen or its overall durability. When looking for a Fitbit to buy, there are a few different categories that might be important to help you decide which one is right for you.
- What is a Fitbit?
- Why are they good for seniors?
- Which Fitbit is the cheapest?
- Which Fitbit is the simplest to use?
- Which Fitbit has the best features for the money?
What is a Fitbit?
A Fitbit is a wearable fitness tracker that monitors key fitness information, so you can keep track of your daily activity levels. Some Fitbits are worn on the wrist while others clip on to your belt or pants. Depending on the Fitbit you choose, you can track different fitness information like how many steps you've taken or your current heart rate.
Fitbits are simple to use, easy to wear, and can be an important tool to help you live a healthy lifestyle — not matter your age.
Why are they good for seniors?
If you want to make sure you're staying active, a Fitbit is a great way to track your daily activities. Seeing your progress day-to-day and week-to-week can be a fun way to stay motivated to work on goals like burning calories or increasing your active minutes in a day. Also, with Fitbit's "Reminders to Move," you'll get notifications (set at intervals of your choosing) to remind you to get up and do something for a bit when you've been in one spot for too long.
There are several models of Fitbits available, each with its own advantages and limitations, but there is likely a Fitbit that will work perfectly for the kinds of activity you like to do.
Which Fitbit is the cheapest? Zip
If you're not sure if a fitness track is right for you, but you want to give it a while, then it's probably a good idea to start with the least expensive model.
The Fitbit Zip retails for $59.95 and is a small, clip-on tracker you can attach to your waistband, belt, or pocket (or wear it as a bangle). It tracks how many steps you take and how long you've been active so you can monitor your daily progress. If you have a smartphone, the Fitbit Zip will sync to it and show you your fitness history in more detail in the Fitbit app.
The Zip is lightweight and very simple to use. It's perfect for both leisurely afternoon strolls or more intense exercise. And you really can't beat the price or durable when it comes to Fitbit trackers.
Which Fitbit is the simplest to use? Flex 2
The Flex 2 is the simplest tracker Fitbit sells — it's just a wrist band with five LEDs on top. The Flex 2 is swimproof, features Reminder to Move, and even lets you know when you've received a text or a call on your smartphone.
The best part about the Flex 2 is its simplicity. There's no screen or icons to worry about, just five lights to let you know how close you are to completing your daily step goal. The rechargeable battery lasts up to five days, and it'll track your sleep at night, showing your sleep info in the Fitbit app. The band is nice and slim, and there are a ton of accessories to choose from, including bangles, so you can wear yours as a necklace if you'd prefer not to have it on your wrist. And starting at $59.95 just like the Zip, it's also the least expensive Fitbit you can buy.
Which Fitbit has the best features for the money? Charge 2
If you're ready to jump in with both feet and hit the ground running (literally) with Fitbit, consider the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 2.
The Charge 2 is basically a combination of the former Charge and Charge HR: It features Fitbit's "PurePulse" heart rate monitor, which provides better sleep tracking, as well as better overall fitness tracking, and it has multi-sport tracking, automatically recognizing various activities and tracking accordingly.
The Charge 2 has a cardio fitness level function that lets you know how you're fairing in that respect, thanks to its heart rate monitor. You'll also get call, text, and calendar alerts on screen, and Guide Breathing Sessions will help you chill out after a workout. At $129.95, the Charge 2 is the best bang for your buck. In fact, it's the best Fitbit you can buy.
Should you buy one?
Fitness trackers are not only a great way to monitor your exercise activities; they're a good way to keep yourself motivated. If you're having a tough time finding the willpower to get out of the house and be active, your Fitbit can help make workout activities more fun. By automatically tracking important info like your daily step count and distance you move, you can get instant satisfaction as you watch your fitness level improve.
Updated January 2018: We've swapped in the Flex 2 and Charge 2 in place of the Charge HR and now-discontinued Surge!