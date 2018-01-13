Staying healthy and active is important at any age and a Fitbit can help you do this. For seniors, certain features of the Fitbit may be more important, like having a good screen or its overall durability. When looking for a Fitbit to buy, there are a few different categories that might be important to help you decide which one is right for you.

What is a Fitbit?

A Fitbit is a wearable fitness tracker that monitors key fitness information, so you can keep track of your daily activity levels. Some Fitbits are worn on the wrist while others clip on to your belt or pants. Depending on the Fitbit you choose, you can track different fitness information like how many steps you've taken or your current heart rate.

Fitbits are simple to use, easy to wear, and can be an important tool to help you live a healthy lifestyle — not matter your age.

Why are they good for seniors?

If you want to make sure you're staying active, a Fitbit is a great way to track your daily activities. Seeing your progress day-to-day and week-to-week can be a fun way to stay motivated to work on goals like burning calories or increasing your active minutes in a day. Also, with Fitbit's "Reminders to Move," you'll get notifications (set at intervals of your choosing) to remind you to get up and do something for a bit when you've been in one spot for too long.

There are several models of Fitbits available, each with its own advantages and limitations, but there is likely a Fitbit that will work perfectly for the kinds of activity you like to do.

Which Fitbit is the cheapest? Zip

If you're not sure if a fitness track is right for you, but you want to give it a while, then it's probably a good idea to start with the least expensive model.

The Fitbit Zip retails for $59.95 and is a small, clip-on tracker you can attach to your waistband, belt, or pocket (or wear it as a bangle). It tracks how many steps you take and how long you've been active so you can monitor your daily progress. If you have a smartphone, the Fitbit Zip will sync to it and show you your fitness history in more detail in the Fitbit app.

The Zip is lightweight and very simple to use. It's perfect for both leisurely afternoon strolls or more intense exercise. And you really can't beat the price or durable when it comes to Fitbit trackers.

See at Fitbit

Which Fitbit is the simplest to use? Flex 2